Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD Drops to $112

Blazing fast Gen 4 NVMe storage can speed up your build to ridiculous levels, but it almost always comes at a high price compared to more cost-effective SATA drives. This is especially true when you look to the premium manufacturers behind the best SSDs, but not with today's Amazon deal on this lightning quick Samsung SSD.

Just for today at Amazon, you can get $38 off Samsung’s 500GB 980 Pro M.2 NVMe drive — down to just $111.99, which makes for an impressive $0.22 per GB.

Samsung 980 Pro NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD (500GB): was $149.99, now $111.99 @ Amazon

Samsung’s 980 Pro M.2 SSD offers a premium spec list for a less-than premium price — AES 256-bit encryption, a software suite to get the best out of it, a reliable nickel-coated thermal controller and read/write speeds up there with the best.View Deal

As you can read in our review, we're big fans of the Samsung 980 Pro M.2 NVMe SSD , which packs serious speed, AES 256-bit encryption and effective thermal control into a compact M.2 2280 form factor with a consumer-friendly five-year warranty.

Across all of our testing, this ranked highly amongst competitors — loading Final Fantasy XIV in under 10 seconds and offering significant improvements in efficiency over the 970, thanks to the move from 14nm to an 8nm manufacturing process.

One of our main criticisms was the higher cost of this drive, which is made moot by this deal. Be quick — this expires at the end of the day.

