Samsung 22-Inch IPS Monitor Only $89 at Amazon

The Samsung T35F gaming monitor is discounted to $89 at Amazon just in time for Cyber Monday. Today, the offer listed through Amazon is a new low price for the Samsung T35F since its release in September 2020.

This is part of our effort to bring you the best Cyber Monday deals on tech we can find. We also have a page dedicated to the best deals on monitors .

SAMSUNG 22-inch IPS 75hz: was $109, now $89 at Amazon

This 22-inch IPS monitor from Amazon is marked down to $89 from its usual price of around $109. It features a borderless design.View Deal

The monitor uses an IPS panel, has an FHD resolution at 75Hz and spans 22-inches across. The Samsung T35F features plenty of settings for a custom experience. Both Eye Saver Mode and Game Mode provide distinct visual changes whenever you want them.

The panel also supports AMD FreeSync to reduce screen tearing. You can use multiple interfaces with the T35F, including both HDMI and D-Sub.

Visit the Samsung T35F product page at Amazon for more details and checkout options.

For more savings, check our list of best Cyber Monday monitor deals, best Cyber Monday SSD deals, best Cyber Monday CPU deals, best Cyber Monday graphics card deals, best Cyber Monday laptop deals, best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals and best Cyber Monday Raspberry Pi deals.