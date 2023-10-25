Samsung's 240Hz G4 Gaming Monitor on Sale for $219: Real Deals

There are plenty of esports-type games available to play these days, and if you take any of them semi-seriously you know that framerates and latency matter — especially in games like first-person shooters where accuracy and performance make a difference.

Luckily there is a decent sale on Samsung's Odyssey G4 gaming monitor at only $219, thanks to a discount at Best Buy. This gaming monitor sports the features required for competitive esports gaming such as a high refresh rate and an FHD resolution that can still provide sharp fidelity and also achieve higher framerates.

The Samsung Odyssey G4 is a 27-inch gaming monitor that has an IPS screen that's flat and comes with a high refresh rate of 240Hz helping to make this monitor suitable for esports gaming where framerates matter. The monitor comes with a height-adjustable stand that also swivels, pivots, and tilts, so you can perfectly adjust the screen for your setup. The Odyssey G4 is also G-Sync compatible keeping your GPU and panel synced up to eliminate choppiness, screen lag, and image tears if you're using an Nvidia GPU.

Samsung Odyssey G4 Gaming Monitor: now $219 at Best Buy (was $349)

The resolution of the Samsung Odyssey G4 is 1080p Full-HD helping to provide optimal fidelity to performance ratio. It may seem low at first glance, but the reason esports-focused monitors use a lower resolution is that it puts less strain on GPUs and enables the graphics cards to produce much higher framerates than what would be possible on a 1440p (QHD) or 4K (UHD) resolution.

If you already have a monitor arm and are perhaps replacing an existing monitor then the Samsung Odyssey G4 is 100 x 100 VESA mount compatible. Other features of the Odyssey G4 include auto source switching, a virtual aim marker, 99% sRBG coverage, 1 x DisplayPort, and 2 x HDMI ports.