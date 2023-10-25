Samsung's 240Hz G4 Gaming Monitor on Sale for $219: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

High refresh rate - great for esports!

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

There are plenty of esports-type games available to play these days, and if you take any of them semi-seriously you know that framerates and latency matter — especially in games like first-person shooters where accuracy and performance make a difference.  

Luckily there is a decent sale on Samsung's Odyssey G4 gaming monitor at only $219, thanks to a discount at Best Buy. This gaming monitor sports the features required for competitive esports gaming such as a high refresh rate and an FHD resolution that can still provide sharp fidelity and also achieve higher framerates.

The Samsung Odyssey G4 is a 27-inch gaming monitor that has an IPS screen that's flat and comes with a high refresh rate of 240Hz helping to make this monitor suitable for esports gaming where framerates matter. The monitor comes with a height-adjustable stand that also swivels, pivots, and tilts, so you can perfectly adjust the screen for your setup. The Odyssey G4 is also G-Sync compatible keeping your GPU and panel synced up to eliminate choppiness, screen lag, and image tears if you're using an Nvidia GPU.

Samsung Odyssey G4 Gaming Monitor: now $219 at Best Buy

Samsung Odyssey G4 Gaming Monitor: now $219 at Best Buy (was $349)
The Samsung Odyssey G4 is a 27-inch gaming monitor that has an IPS screen with a high refresh rate of 240Hz helping to make this monitor suitable for esports gaming where framerates matter. The resolution of the Samsung Odyssey G4 is Full-HD helping to provide optimal fidelity to performance ratio.

View Deal

The resolution of the Samsung Odyssey G4 is 1080p Full-HD helping to provide optimal fidelity to performance ratio. It may seem low at first glance, but the reason esports-focused monitors use a lower resolution is that it puts less strain on GPUs and enables the graphics cards to produce much higher framerates than what would be possible on a 1440p (QHD) or 4K (UHD) resolution. 

If you already have a monitor arm and are perhaps replacing an existing monitor then the Samsung Odyssey G4 is 100 x 100 VESA mount compatible. Other features of the Odyssey G4 include auto source switching, a virtual aim marker, 99% sRBG coverage, 1 x DisplayPort, and 2 x HDMI ports.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dolfinator
    Is this monitor a good choice if I don't play any FPS titles? I was looking for a g-sync monitor with decent brightness and this was one of the cheapest options I found. Do high refresh rates have any downsides?
    Reply
  • freedizzle
    dolfinator said:
    Is this monitor a good choice if I don't play any FPS titles? I was looking for a g-sync monitor with decent brightness and this was one of the cheapest options I found. Do high refresh rates have any downsides?
    I can't think of any practical downsides to a high refresh rate, but I do think this monitor is pretty specifically targeted at FPS games, as it is only 1080p. That is a pretty low pixel density, so I would only use a monitor like this for specific builds, rather than as a general purpose display.
    Reply
  • Eximo
    I put up with a 27" 1080p display for years. Text was a little blurry, but it was my first 16:9 display and it was pretty good for games. So if you plan a lot of general purpose use I wouldn't.

    24" 1080p
    27" 1440p
    32" 4K (32" 1440p is quite similar in density to 27" 1080p)
    Reply