Save $744 Off an RTX 3080 Powered Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition: Real Deals

By published

Save big on an RTX 3080 Powered Gaming Desktop

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Alienware is back on the menu as the RTX 3080 Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 returns to a low sale price of $2,155. Although some graphics cards are beginning to come down in price and the availability of some models increase - the RTX 3080 is still one of the hardest GPUs to get your hands on for anywhere near a reasonable price. 

However, if you're looking to get a start on putting together a new build of your own the Asus TUF Gaming Z690-Plus at $249 is a great base for a new Alder Lake CPU, and if you want a deal on some Gen 4.0 SSD storage to go with it - Corsair's MP600 Core M.2 NVMe 1TB is down to just $123 on Amazon.

Scroll down below for more Real Deals!

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080): was $2,899, now $2,155 at Dell

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080): was $2,899, now $2,155 at Dell
This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R10 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

View Deal
Corsair MP600 Core M.2 NVMe 1TB SSD: was $155, now $123 at Amazon

Corsair MP600 Core M.2 NVMe 1TB SSD: was $155, now $123 at Amazon
This PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD has up to 4,700MB/sec sequential read and 1,950MB/sec sequential write speeds. The MP600 also features a built-in aluminium heatsync.

View Deal
Asus TUF Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi: was $289, now $249 at Newegg with code EMCBQAA48

Asus TUF Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi: was $289, now $249 at Newegg with code EMCBQAA48
The Asus TUF Gaming Z690-Plus is a DDR4 (5333OC) motherboard with an LGA 1700 socket, for use with 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. The rear panel supports 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1, a further 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, Intel 2.5G Ethernet, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, and Intel Wi-Fi 6.

View Deal
Corsair iCUE SP120 RGB Pro: was $79, now $49 at Newegg

Corsair iCUE SP120 RGB Pro: was $79, now $49 at Newegg
These Static Pressure fans from Corsair have all the RGB a person could want, plus fan speeds up to 1,400 RPM, pushing up to 52 CFM of air to help keep your system cool. Lighting node core included.  

View Deal
Noctua NH-D15 CPU Cooler: was $99, now $86 at Newegg

Noctua NH-D15 CPU Cooler: was $99, now $86 at Newegg
The Noctua NH D15 CPU Cooler has a dual-tower design with 6 heatpipes and 2 fans providing great cooling performance for near-silent systems. Supports Intel's LGA1700 socket for Alder Lake CPUs.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Everything
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 60 deals
Filters
Arrow
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition
Our Review
1
Alienware Aurora Ryzen...
Dell
$1,349.99
View Deal
Asus TUF Gaming Z690-Plus WIFI D4
(SSD)
Our Review
2
ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-Plus...
Amazon
View Deal
Asus TUF Gaming Z690-Plus WIFI D4
Our Review
3
ASUS TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS...
Walmart
$447.67
View Deal
Asus TUF Gaming Z690-Plus WIFI D4
(128GB)
Our Review
4
ASUS TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS...
Newegg
View Deal
Asus TUF Gaming Z690-Plus WIFI D4
Our Review
5
ASUS TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Corsair Force MP600 1TB
Our Review
6
Corsair Force Series Gen.4...
CORSAIR
View Deal
Corsair Force MP600 1TB
(500GB SSD)
Our Review
7
Corsair Force Series Gen.4...
Amazon
View Deal
Noctua NH-D15
(Brown)
Our Review
8
Noctua NH-D15 SE-AM4, Premium...
Amazon
View Deal
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition
Our Review
9
Alienware Aurora Ryzen...
Dell
$2,099.99
View Deal
Corsair Force MP600 1TB
(1TB Black)
Our Review
10
Corsair Force Series MP600...
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Topics
Deal