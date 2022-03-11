Save $744 Off an RTX 3080 Powered Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition: Real Deals

Alienware is back on the menu as the RTX 3080 Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 returns to a low sale price of $2,155. Although some graphics cards are beginning to come down in price and the availability of some models increase - the RTX 3080 is still one of the hardest GPUs to get your hands on for anywhere near a reasonable price.

However, if you're looking to get a start on putting together a new build of your own the Asus TUF Gaming Z690-Plus at $249 is a great base for a new Alder Lake CPU, and if you want a deal on some Gen 4.0 SSD storage to go with it - Corsair's MP600 Core M.2 NVMe 1TB is down to just $123 on Amazon.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080): was $2,899, now $2,155 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R10 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Corsair MP600 Core M.2 NVMe 1TB SSD: was $155, now $123 at Amazon

This PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD has up to 4,700MB/sec sequential read and 1,950MB/sec sequential write speeds. The MP600 also features a built-in aluminium heatsync.

Asus TUF Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi: was $289, now $249 at Newegg with code EMCBQAA48

The Asus TUF Gaming Z690-Plus is a DDR4 (5333OC) motherboard with an LGA 1700 socket, for use with 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. The rear panel supports 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1, a further 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, Intel 2.5G Ethernet, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, and Intel Wi-Fi 6.

Corsair iCUE SP120 RGB Pro: was $79, now $49 at Newegg

These Static Pressure fans from Corsair have all the RGB a person could want, plus fan speeds up to 1,400 RPM, pushing up to 52 CFM of air to help keep your system cool. Lighting node core included.

Noctua NH-D15 CPU Cooler: was $99, now $86 at Newegg

The Noctua NH D15 CPU Cooler has a dual-tower design with 6 heatpipes and 2 fans providing great cooling performance for near-silent systems. Supports Intel's LGA1700 socket for Alder Lake CPUs.

