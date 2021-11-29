Save Up To $300 On AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro Bundles

Cyber Monday isn't just for the average consumer and PC enthusiasts. You can find a good bit of workstation-grade hardware on sale if you look diligently. If you're in the market for a core-heavy processor for work, Newegg's running some attractive AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3000WX bundles, including some of the best workstation CPUs.

Supermicro's M12SWA-TF workstation motherboard is included in all three bundles below so you won't have to worry about spending extra for a motherboard. As for the board's feature set, the M12SWA-TF offers up to 2TB of RDIMM support, six high-speed PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slots, four PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots, two U.2 connectors as well as 10G and 10GbE Ethernet connectivity.

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3000WX series processors are based on AMD's Zen 2 microarchitecture, maxing out at 64 cores and 128 threads. These are the ultimate chips for workstations without having to step up to AMD's EPYC series. These Zen 2-based monsters deliver support for eight memory channels (up to 2TB of RAM) and offer 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes for uncompromised connectivity.

This bundle comes with AMD's flagship Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX processor with 64 cores and 128 threads.

The second bundle is based on the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX, which wields 32 cores and 64 threads.

The third bundle features the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX, with its 16 cores and 32 threads.

The flagship Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX bundle saves you up to $389.99, while the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX and Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX represent savings of $70 and $260, respectively.

If you prefer to purchase the processor individually or pick another WRX80 motherboard of your choice, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX is down to $2,689.99 from $2,749.99, while the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX has dropped to $1,092.99 from $1,149.99.

The Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX comes with 32 Zen 2 cores with base and boost clock speeds up to 3.5 GHz and 4.2 GHz, respectively.

The Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX has 16 Zen 2 cores operating at a 3.9 GHz base clock and 4.3 GHz boost clock.

