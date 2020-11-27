Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with AMD Ryzen is $300 Off for Black Friday

One of the best Black Friday laptops deals you can find, Microsoft is discounting the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 by $300. That discount is flat among most configurations.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch): was $1,500, now $1,200 @ Microsoft

The Surface Laptop 3 has a beautiful aluminum design, a high-res 3:2 display and was among the first Surface devices to offer USB Type-C. The 15-inch models use AMD Ryzen processors. This model has a Ryzen 5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As we wrote in our Surface Laptop 3 review, we like this machine's sleek, lightweight design, the 3:2 display with more vertical room for work and that it was one of the first Surface devices to add USB Type-C.



Typically, Microsoft updates these in October, but it didn't this year, so this is still the most current model. The Surface Laptop 3 also comes in a 13-inch size, which runs on Intel CPUs, some of which are also on sale.



