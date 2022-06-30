The Logitech Brio 4K Webcam Is Reduced to $139: Real Deals

A lot of people are "back in the office", but more workers are now based at home than before the lock-downs of the global pandemic. So using a webcam for meetings and learning remains a must-have. The Logitech Brio 4K Webcam is now down to $139 (opens in new tab) at Amazon — that's a very good price for a 4K webcam that you can use for streaming on sites like YouTube or Twitch.

If you're looking to make a cheap PC build and need the foundations of a good budget AM4 socket motherboard, then this Gigabyte B450M DS3H WiFi AM4 Micro ATX is on sale for $59 (opens in new tab).

The second RTX 3070 price drop of this degree I've seen in the last week, we have the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC dropping to $549 (opens in new tab), which is a nice price drop on a great high-end graphics card. Check out the GPU hierarchy for more information.

More great deals lower down the page.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Logitech Brio 4K Webcam: was $199, now $139 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This webcam has an impressive 4K resolution for either streaming or Zoom/Teams/Meet meetings. With auto-light adjustment and a noise cancelling microphone and up to 90FPS frame rate, this is a premium webcam product.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte B450M DS3H WiFi AM4 Micro ATX: was $94, now $59 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This is a micro ATX motherboard that supports AM4 socket CPUs from AMD. Memory support is for DDR4 with speeds up to 3600MHz on overclock. This board is PCIe 3.0 and has one M.2 slot.

(opens in new tab) Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC LHR: was $689, now $549 with code SSBT3Z26 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This Zotac RTX 3070 has a boost clock of 1755MHz, and 8GB of GDDR6 memory with a 256-bit bus running at speeds of 14Gbps.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $999, now $749 at Micro Center (opens in new tab)

This laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Samsung M7 43-inch Smart Tizen 4K UHD Monitor: was $599, now $399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This large 43-inch monitor from Samsung has a VA panel and 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution. With a 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate, this large monitor also comes with some inbuilt Smart-TV streaming ability.

Looking for more deals?