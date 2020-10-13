WD Black SN750 2TB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Now $248

As games and our digital life gets larger our need for faster, greater capacity storage grows too. The WD_Black SN750 2TB we reviewed in June 2020 and originally priced at $499, but often on sale for $330 is now on sale for $248 as part of Amazon Prime Day.

This PCIe Gen3 NVMe drive offers up to 3400 MB/s transfer and is ideal for use in desktop and laptops. For added piece of mind it comes with a 5 year manufacturer warranty.

WD_Black SN750 2TB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD: was $330 now $248 @Amazon A solid choice if you need lots of storage for gaming and productivity. Reliable general performance and a sustained high write performance mean this drive is efficient and consistent.View Deal

A solid and reliable NVMe SSD, the WD_Black SN750 2TB is slightly slower than lower capacity drives in the range, but for general purpose use and gaming the Amazon Prime Day price is well worth your investment.