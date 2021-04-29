Get $55 Off This WD Black SN850 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD at Newegg

NVMe SSDs are as fast as they are expensive, especially when you pick PCIe 4.0 models with blistering fast sequential read/write speeds. That is why we’re big fans of this special offer over on Newegg.

For a limited time, the WD Black SN850 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD is down from $229, to just $174 with a limited promo code.

WD Black SN850 1TB: was $229 now $174 at Newegg with code 93XQW38

Jump on the PCIe Gen 4 superhighway with speeds up to 7000MB/s read and 5300MB/s write, all in a compact package with all the durability you know and love from Western Digital storage products.

Check out our WD Black SN850 review and you will see why this is such a big deal. Seriously competitive performance for gamers and pros, a large, dynamic SLC cache, stylish design, a fully-featured software package and a 5-year warranty make this an ideal choice.

And in our own testing, the WD Black SN850 stood head and shoulders above competing SSDs and rivaled the equally great Samsung 980 Pro. Provided your build has PCIe 4.0 support and plenty of cooling (as the SN850 can run a little hot), this is a powerful option for enthusiasts and professionals at this price.



