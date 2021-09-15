WD Blue 1TB NVMe SSD Now $89 With Limited Promo Code

With its fast, reliable memory ,Western Digital offers some of the best SSDs you can buy. Its WD Blue SN550 in particular has long been known as one of the best budget drives, and now it's on sale for close to its lowest ever price.

It's a DRAMless drive, but the WD Blue SN550 offers strong performance with sequential read/write speeds up to 2,400 and 1,750 MBps respectively. It also has a Western Digital-designed controller for great efficiency and durability, and a fully-featured software suite to constantly monitor the health of your purchase.

We covered an $84 Prime Day price drop for the WD Blue SN550 1TB model not long ago, but a new $89 sale on this drive from Newegg is giving us Prime Day level sales without the need for any special event.

WD Blue SN550 1TB: was $129, now $89 at Newegg

This PCIe 3.0 3D NAND drive offers fast speeds, a custom-designed controller and firmware for optimized performance, plus a comprehensive software suite that monitors the health of your SSD constantly. Get an extra $10 off with the code 93XRZ34.View Deal

Check out our WD Blue SN550 SSD review to see our full benchmarks showing off this DRAMless SSD's power. But in short, it offers seriously competitive performance that outranks its own price range (ranking highly in our PC Mark 10 storage and Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers loading tests), and stands out as one of the most consistent performing low cost PCIe SSDs available.

Plus, for long-term peace of mind, it comes with a 5-year warranty.