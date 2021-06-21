WD Blue 1TB NVMe SSD Now $84, An All-Time Low

When it comes to picking fast, reliable memory for your PC build, Western Digital offers some of the best SSDs you can buy. And its WD Blue SN550 has long been known as one of the best budget drives you can buy.

Even though it's a DRAMLess drive, the WD Blue SN550 offers really strong performance for the price with sequential read/write speeds up to 2,400 and 1,750 MBps respectively. It also has a Western Digital-designed controller for great efficiency and durability, and a fully-featured software suite to constantly monitor the health of your purchase.

We've seen the WD Blue SN550 1TB model dip below $100 before, but it has never been as affordable as it is now when Amazon has it for just $84.

WD Blue SN550 1TB: was $124, now $84 at Amazon

This PCIe 3.0 3D NAND drive offers fast speeds, a custom-designed controller and firmware for optimized performance, plus a comprehensive software suite that monitors the health of your SSD constantly. It comes with a 5-year warranty.

Check out our WD Blue SN550 SSD review to see in detail what makes this the best DRAMless SSD yet. In short, though, it offers seriously competitive performance that outranks its own price range (ranking highly in our PC Mark 10 storage and Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers loading tests), and stands out as one of the most consistent performing low cost PCIe SSDs available.

Plus, for long-term peace of mind, it comes with a 5-year warranty.

