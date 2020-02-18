WD Deal Offers $100 Off 12TB of External Storage

WD Easystore 12TB (Image credit: Western Digital)

The WD Easystore 12TB external hard drive is on sale for $179.99. That's a whopping $100 off its normal retail price, and similar capacity drives retail for over $300. That makes this one of the best tech deals for those looking for extra space for their files and backups.

WD Easystore 12TB: was $279.99, now $179.99 @ Best Buy The WD Easystore 12TB external hard drive is the most cost-effective option for backing up your important information. With USB 3.0 connectivity, it offers fast data transfer rates and works with both Mac and Windows PCs. View Deal

The WD Easystore 12TB comes inside a black enclosure that measures 5.48 x 1.93 x 6.72 inches and communicates with your system through a standard USB 3.0 interface. It also comes comes with a limited two-year warranty.

If this isn't the external hard drive for you or you'd rather invest in a speedier (and more reliable) SSD, check out our Best External Hard Drives and SSDs page for our top recommendations.