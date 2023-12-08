AMD claims all Radeon RX 7000 RDNA 3 GPUs deliver 100+ FPS with FSR 3 in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

According to AMD, the Radeon RX 7000 series, which offers some of the best graphics cards, can run Ubisoft's upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora effortlessly. The RDNA 3 graphics cards seemingly deliver frame rates above 100 FPS with the help of FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) across all resolutions.
The Radeon RX 7600 posted frame rates up to 109 FPS at 1080p (1920x1080), while the Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT pumped out 115 FPS and 131 FPS, respectively, at 1440p (2560x1440). Meanwhile, AMD's internal tests showed the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX hitting 136 FPS and 148 FPS, respectively, at 4K (3840x2160).
AMD used the Ultra preset for its tests, FSR 3's performance mode for the 4K benchmarks, and quality modern for the lower resolutions with frame generation. The chipmaker also enabled Smart Access Memory (SAM), an AMD technology that allows Ryzen processors to gain full access to the memory of Radeon graphics cards to improve gaming performance.
The chipmaker used a decent gaming rig for its benchmarks, so that's something to consider. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D, currently the best gaming CPU, provided the crunching power necessary to drive the Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards. AMD paired the $348 Zen 4 chip with a 3D V-Cache with 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory. The system utilized Windows 11 Pro and the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.30.13.01 driver optimized specifically for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is one of the first titles to arrive with FSR 3 support, so it's easy to see why AMD actively promotes the game. The company also gave gamers guidelines on how to make the best of their RDNA 3 graphics cards. Logically, enabling FSR 3 and frame generation is highly recommended for maximum performance. However, seeing how the Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards perform without FSR 3 enabled will be interesting.
|Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Ultra Preset with Raytracing)
|Display Resolution
|Recommended AMD FSR Settings
|AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
|4K
|Performance Mode + Frame Gen
|AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
|4K
|Performance Mode + Frame Gen
|AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
|1440p
|Quality Mode + Frame Gen
|AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT
|1440p
|Quality Mode + Frame Gen
|AMD Radeon RX 7600
|1080p
|Quality Mode + Frame Gen
Ubisoft launched Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on December 7 for Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. The standard edition costs $69.99, while the gold edition, which includes the base game and season pass, will set you back $109.99. Meanwhile, the ultimate edition, which adds some exclusive digital content, sells for $129.99.
If you don't fancy buying the game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will also be available on Ubisoft+, which costs $14.99 monthly. If you recently upgraded to a Ryzen processor or Radeon graphics card, AMD's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora bundle, where you can get a free copy of the base game, is still active.
