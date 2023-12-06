be quiet! Pure Base 500DX mid-tower PC case is now just $84

From Newegg's cheesily-named "DealCember" promotion: One of the best mid-tower PC cases has dropped to a very attractive price point. The be quiet! Pure Base 500DX is now only $84 — down from $109.

This case sits at the premium end of the budget PC case market — but with this discount it becomes much more competitive with what it has to offer in terms of build quality, looks, and performance. A slightly redesigned sequel to the original Pure Base 500, the be quiet! Pure Base 500DX changes the overall look of the case with a new mesh front panel, different top-mounted mesh/filters, and ARGB lighting on the front panel and inside the case.

We reviewed the be quiet! Pure Base 500DX (in white), and we liked its inclusion of colorful addressable RGB lighting, the USB-C port on the front I/O, the included fans, and the solid thermal performance. But we also found the case got a little noise under full-load testing.

be quiet! Pure Base 500DX: now $84 at Newegg (was $109)

A pretty-looking case that improves on the original be quiet! Pure Base 500 case with improved airflow from the redesigned mesh front panel. Packing RGB lights, 3 included 140mm fans, and a USB-C port on the front IO. Other features include a tempered glass side panel, and multiple dust filters to help keep your internal components dust free.

The case has plenty of room inside for you to install your components, with room for a 360mm radiator and well-placed cutouts for cable routing (the case has excellent cable management in general). There's also room to install more fans, should you need them. We thought the hardware button for the ARGB lighting was a nice touch. If you don't want to link up the RGB controller to the software of your choosing, you can pick one of the preinstalled RGB lighting configurations, which include the "be quiet! Orange" pictured.