Jonsbo introduces T6 ITX walnut handled case in metal and wood — available in black or silver

PC case maker Jonsbo, which is known for its SFF cases, and its love for cases with handles introduces its T6 ITX cases in silver and black that feature aluminum, steel and wood. These small form factor PC case is compatible with Mini-ITX and Mini-DTX motherboards, allowing you to have up to two expansion slots on this elegant little case.

These SFF cases add another two cases to Jonsbo's range of wooden accent cases to, following the N4 NAS cases. Aside from the wooden accents and metal mesh design, The T6 cases also have a glass side panel, allowing you to enjoy the cleanliness of your build, or see how much dust you need to clean out. More importantly, it also comes with an elegant walnut handle which can be moved to different locations on the case, enabling you to repurpose the handle as a headphone hanger, wire holder, or even as a shelf for your gaming paraphernalia.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jonsbo) (Image credit: Jonsbo) (Image credit: Jonsbo) (Image credit: Jonsbo) (Image credit: Jonsbo)

The T6 ITX case measures 185 x 223 x 332 mm, giving you a 13.6-liter volume, and it weighs just 3.5 kg when empty. It has a maximum cooler height of 160 mm, letting you use some of the best CPU air coolers like the Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 EVO or the DeepCool AK500. However, its maximum GPU length sits at 215 mm or less, meaning Nvidia’s SFF-ready GPUs or the even smaller Asus Prime GPUs won’t fit in this case. If you really need a discrete card for this case, consider getting a Sparkle’s the low-profile Intel Arc GPU like the A380 Elf. Or you can skip it altogether, especially as the next generation of processors could have more powerful integrated GPUs than some entry-level discrete video cards.

For its power, the T6 supports ATX power supplies up to 140 mm long or about 5.5 inches, but if you want to be sure that your power supply will fit, it’s better to choose an SFX PSU from our best power supplies list. The case also gets some I/O ports on the front wood panel, with one USB-C, one USB-A 3.0, and a 3.5mm combo headphone jack.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Jonsbo) (Image credit: Jonsbo) (Image credit: Jonsbo) (Image credit: Jonsbo) (Image credit: Jonsbo) (Image credit: Jonsbo)

You can also add two case fans to help with the cooling. The front accepts a 120- or 140-mm fan, while the back of the case can only take on a 120 mm fan. Finally, you can add up to two 2.5-inch drives to this small case. If your ITX motherboard accepts two M.2 SSDs, then you can fit up to four physical drives in this small package.

This small ITX case is a true beauty, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it lands a spot on the next iteration of our best PC cases list. In the meantime, you wouldn’t go wrong with the Jonsbo T6 ITX case, especially if you’re into wood-accented PC cases like the Fractal Design North XL or Corsair’s wood PC case panels.