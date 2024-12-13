Samsung's 990 Evo Plus SSD matches its recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale price - massive 4TB capacity for $239

The main peak-trading sales are over, we're now in the holiday season hunting for any leftover or new deals on our favorite bits of tech. Today's deal is on a new large-capacity 4TB SSD that's compatible with Gen 4/5 motherboards and laptops and manages to cost the same price as it was on offer for in the recent sales. There are of course cheaper 4TB SSDs floating about, but this is a Samsung and does come with a good track record for performance and support.

You can find this deal at Amazon where the Samsung 990 Evo Plus is now $239. This matches a previous price point in the Black Friday sales but is not the lowest-ever price, That was a tiny $2 less, so it's pretty close to the all-time low. Check out our review of the Samsung 990 Evo Plus for more information and benchmarking results.

The 990 Evo Plus employs Samsung's proprietary 5nm-based Piccolo controller, which can be used in PCIe 4.0 x4 or PCIe 5.0 x2 configurations, depending on your setup. The drive uses 236-layer (V8) TLC V-NAN but is DRAM-less and instead uses HMB (Host Memory Buffer) for its operations. The 990 Evo Plus performs well, has reasonable all-around performance, and is quite power efficient whilst still achieving sequential read and write speeds of 7,250/6,300 MB/s. The random reads and writes, too, stand at an impressive 1,050K IOPS and 1,400K, respectively.

Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD 4TB: now $239 at Amazon (was $344)

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB is an interesting drive with PCIe behavior that crosses the borders between Gen 4.0 and Gen 5.0. Use 4 lanes in PCIe Gen 4x4, or 2 pipelines in Gen 5x2 on a newer PCIe Gen 5.0 device. With sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,250/7,250 MB/s. This is a single-sided SSD drive, so perfect for installing in smaller spaces such as a laptop.

Samsung's 990 Evo Plus is backed by a standard 5-year warranty from Samsung or until the 2500TBW limit is reached - whichever comes first. With standard use, the TBW limit should easily outlast the 5-years by a considerable margin.

If you're a fan of Samsung products, why not take a look at our Samsung Coupon Codes for December 2024, you might be able to bag a tidy holiday discount.