Western Digital’s superfast 2TB Gen 4 WD_Black SN850X hits its lowest price since Prime Day 2023

One of the biggest sales periods of the year - Black Friday, is on the horizon, but ahead of that, we've also got the next Amazon Prime Day, or Big Deals Day event as it's named arriving on October 8 - 9, 2024 - but I'm not convinced that title is catching on, I know I still personally search for Prime Day and I don't think I'm in the minority. Today's deal is the cheapest it's been since Prime Day in 2023, not quite hitting the all-time low, but very close, it's just a case of do you pull the trigger now or hold out for a possible better deal? That choice is of course up to you to decide.

Hitting the lowest price we've seen for this SSD in well over a year, the 2TB WD Black SN850X SSD (with heatsink) has dropped to $139 at Amazon. This is a pretty decent price for the drive outside of any sales event and has the added bonus of coming equipped with a heatsink. The WD SN850X also boasts very fast read and write speeds of 7,300 and 6,600 MBps respectively - one of the fastest and best SSDs on the market.

The WD Black SN850X with the included heatsink is currently cheaper than the non-heatsink version which is of course not normally the case. Having a heatsink makes this SSD deal an ideal pick if you're looking for an upgrade for the PlayStation 5 console as the heatsink can help to keep the drive cool in the confined enclosure.

2TB WD Black SN850X SSD with Heatsink: now $139 at Amazon (was $199) Perfect for a PS5 upgrade (or your PC), this superfast Gen 4 PCIe 4.0 SSD boasts rated read and write speeds of 7,300 and 6,600 MBps for blistering performance in gaming and programs that can make use of the drive's high bandwidth. This particular version comes with an included heatsink to help keep the SSD cool and reduce the chances of thermal throttling when under consistently high loads.

We reviewed the WD Black SN850X and were suitably impressed with its excellent performance, with our test results showing it ranking almost top in our 3DMark tests for gaming performance and also very high in the charts for Transfer Rates using Diskbench. The cons of this SSD initially was the MSRP asking price, but that has dipped substantially since its release so isn't as much of an issue.