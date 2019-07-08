How to Tell a Prime Day CPU Deal From an Obsolete Dud

2019 has been a fairly busy year for CPUs, and that means we're likely to see some chip-related Prime Day deals. Intel launched its monstrous 28-thread Xeon W-3175X, and GPU-disabled chips like the Core i5-9400F. But while we await Comet Lake S and Cascade Lake X (both reportedly still on the 14nm process) later this year, AMD is in the process of launching its Zen 2 architecture and a full lineup of Ryzen 3000 processors, which gets the company closer to Intel than it has been in decades--in terms of value and multi-core productivity, AMD is in fact handily ahead of the big blue team for now.



What does that mean for the deal-seeking CPU buyer? There's a good chance we'll see very good deals on previous-generation Ryzen CPUs on and around Amazon's Prime Day. In fact, we've already seen the price of those chips dropping to all-time lows. And with Intel reportedly planning to slash prices before the Ryzen 3000 launch, we would not be surprised to see some sweet deals on 8th- and 9th-Gen Intel CPUs

So with all these CPUs, old and new, how do you shop for a new CPU while being sure you’re getting a good deal this Prime Day? If you’re not wedded to either Intel or AMD, you should check out our CPU Buying Guide for general advice, the CPU Hierarchy page to see how given processors compare to the competition, and our Best Gaming CPUs, Best CPUs for Desktop Applications, and Best Cheap CPUs (under $130) pages to help narrow down your search. And if you aren’t sure whether you should choose Intel or AMD, you can check out our face off story that pits AMD’s top-end mainstream chip versus Intel’s new Core i7-9700K. Both Intel and AMD have their merits.

All that said, we wouldn’t expect to see many (or perhaps any) sweet deals on AMD's brand-new Ryzen 3000 processors. These chips literally launched days ago, and stock seems spotty at all major sites and retailers. So it seems unlikely we’ll see major price slashes on that front--barring perhaps retail stores like Micro Center of Fry’s selling their inventory at a loss to bring customers in the door.

Keep an Eye on AMD's 2000 Series

While you won't get the best performance possible by opting for an older 2000-series Ryzen CPU, these chips are still plenty capable, especially for high-end productivity purposes with those models with high core and thread counts. Even 1000-series Ryzens are worth considering if your budget is tight and you see a very good deal. That said, while the continuation of the AM4 socket extends the shelf life of AMD's older processors, if you're going to drop a serious amount of money on a new CPU, you may want to consider spending a bit more on a chip that isn't now two-generations old.

Don’t Forget About the Cooler

One last thing to keep in mind about newer vs older Ryzen CPUs: All the 2000-series Ryzens ship with a cooler in the box, while that wasn’t the case with some of the 1000-series models. So be sure that you know what you’re getting before buying. If you have to factor in the cost of a cooler, that Ryzen 5 1600X might not be be the deal it seems to be. Intel’s unlocked K-series CPUs also ship without coolers, so keep that in mind when shopping, as well.

Look to Threadripper for Powerful Deals

Also, if you’re in the market for something truly powerful for high-end productivity purposes, keep an eye out for older first- and second-generation Threadripper chips. Again, the second-generation parts are better to be sure, and we've already seen prices on those start to slip, now that AMD's mainstream CPUs have more cores than ever. So keep an eye out on Prime Day if you're after a sweet deal on a CPU with all the cores and threads.

Avoid Buying Into a Dead Platform

So then, if those are the chips you should be looking out for on the shopping and sales front this Prime Day season, what CPUs should you avoid? In short, eschew anything that’s part of a dead platform and/or that delivers noticeably worse performance than more modern chips that don’t cost that much more.

This list of chips we think you should skip includes any AMD processor with an FX in its name. These chips weren’t exactly great when they were new (falling well behind Intel in single-thread performance, while being less efficient), and the AM3+ socket/platform they drop into has been dead since the AM4 socket launched in September of 2016. The same is true of AMD’s older “APUs,” which use the FM2+ socket and start with A4, A6, A8, or A10 in their product names.

Similarly, unless you have an existing older Intel motherboard that’s in need of a better CPU, we’d avoid Intel chips that are older than 8th Generation at this point. There are still some 7th Generation “Kaby Lake” CPUs available, but they don’t sell for substantially less than newer models. And if you buy one along with a compatible 200-series motherboard, you’ll again be stuck with a dead-end platform, without native USB 3.1 Gen2 support or the extra cores that are the hallmark of Intel’s 8th Generation CPUs.

Track Pricing

The best way to tell whether or not a given sale is good or not is to use a site like Camelcamelcamel or PCPartPicker to track prices over time. That way you can see if the current price is the best (or nearly the best) a CPU has ever sold for, or if the price was jacked up before Prime Day in order to make a deal appear sweet when it actually leans toward sour.

Bottom Line: Buy Smart

If you’re looking for a deal on a new CPU to build a new PC, there’s a good chance you’ll want to upgrade the CPU or motherboard down the line--or add RAM that’s readily available, rather than having to track down some old DDR3. So avoid opting for chips that lock you into CPU sockets or other key components that are no longer supported. An old chip at a low price might seem like a deal today. But if have to toss the motherboard, processor, and other parts in a year or two to get something better, you’ll wish you’d spent a few more dollars on something that was more current here in 2019.