P55 On Boost: Five LGA 1156 Boards Between $200 And $250

Benchmark Results: Synthetic

EVGA takes a small lead in 3DMark Vantage, with better results at both High and Extreme presets.

Gigabyte edges out its competitors in PCMark with an HDD score rivaled only by its chief-competitor Asus.

Sandra’s CPU benchmarks reflect differences in CPU speed almost perfectly, so top finishes from Asus and MSI were expected. With its 132.9 MHz base clock, Gigabyte’s slide to the middle in the Multimedia test wasn’t.

Intel surprised us in Sandra’s Memory Bandwidth benchmark.