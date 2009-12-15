P55 On Boost: Five LGA 1156 Boards Between $200 And $250

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding

Apple iTunes normally favors clock speed above all else, but strangely puts Intel’s 133.3 MHz base-clock DP55KG ahead of Asus’ 133.7 MHz base-clock P7P55D Deluxe in today’s test.

Lame also favors the DP55KG, while Asus suffers a rare last-place finish.

TMPGEnc destroys any notions about default overclocks, placing the two boards with the highest 133.7 MHz base clock at the top and bottom in average performance.

Sanity returns in the MainConcept bench, with the highest base-clock motherboards again taking first and second place.