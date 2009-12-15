P55 On Boost: Five LGA 1156 Boards Between $200 And $250

Benchmark Results: Crysis And Far Cry 2

Crysis might be an old game, but its continued ability to make even the latest hardware choke makes it a solid benchmark.

Only at its highest settings do any noticeable performance differences between platforms reveal themselves in Crysis, but these GPU-dependent differences could be due to a great number of factors beyond motherboard capability.

Far Cry 2 shows a more realistic spread, as the boards with the highest "133.3 MHz" base clock (133.7 MHz for Asus and MSI) take the top position.