P55 On Boost: Five LGA 1156 Boards Between $200 And $250

Overclocking

BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking) Asus P7P55D Deluxe EVGA P55 FTW Gigabyte P55A-UD6 CPU Base Clock 80-500 MHz (1 MHz) 133-300 MHz (1 MHz) 100-1200 MHz (1 MHz) CPU Multiplier Yes Yes Yes DRAM Data Rates BCLK x6 - x12 (x2) BCLK x6 - x12 (x2) BCLK x6 - x12 (x2) PCIe Clock 100-200 MHz (1 MHz) 80-200 MHz (1 MHz) 90-150 MHz (1 MHz) CPU Vcore 0.85-2.10V (6.25mV) 1.00-2.30V (6.25mV) 0.50-1.90V (6.25mV) Uncore Voltage 1.10-1.90V (6.25mV) 1.05-2.00V (25mV) 0.80-1.94V (20mV) PCH Core 1.05V, 1.15V 1.05-2.625V (25mV) 0.85-2.08V (20mV) DRAM Voltage 1.20-2.50V (12.5mV) 1.20-2.60V (10mV) 1.30-2.60V (20mV) CAS Latency 3-11 Cycles 3-15 Cycles 6-15 Cycles tRCD 3-15 Cycles 3-15 Cycles 1-15 Cycles tRP 3-15 Cycles 3-15 Cycles 1-15 Cycles tRAS 3-31 Cycles 9-63 Cycles 1-31 Cycles

BIOS Frequency and Voltage settings (for overclocking) Intel DP55KG MSI P55-GD80 CPU Base Clock 133-240 MHz (1 MHz) 100-600 MHz (1 MHz) CPU Multiplier Yes Yes DRAM Data Rates BCLK x6 - x12 (x2) BCLK x6 - x12 (x2) PCIe Clock 100-110 MHz (1 MHz) 90-190 MHz (1 MHz) CPU Vcore 1.00-2.30V (12.5mV) 0.90-2.10 (6.25mV) Uncore Voltage 1.10-1.80V (10mV) 0.48-2.09V (16mV) PCH Core 1.03-1.50V (10mV) 0.46-1.96V (24mV) DRAM Voltage 1.30-2.00V (10mV) 0.93-2.43V (15mV) CAS Latency 5-16 Cycles 4-15 Cycles tRCD 5-16 Cycles 3-15 Cycles tRP 5-16 Cycles 3-15 Cycles tRAS 15-75 Cycles 9-31 Cycles

EVGA leads Asus in an extremely tight race for “best overclocking motherboard over $200.”

Intel has the highest base clock, something that should come as a shock to EVGA. The most likely reason some “top-overclocking” motherboard companies aren’t seeing the expected results is that we don't to alter CPU VCC for these tests due to the potential for processor damage, although it’s also possible that our particular CPU sample isn’t as base-clock tolerant as the ones those companies use.

Asus takes top honors in DRAM overclocking, followed closely by EVGA when two modules are installed. With four modules in place, Asus’ top data rate is unrivaled.