P55 On Boost: Five LGA 1156 Boards Between $200 And $250

Features Comparison Tables
|Sub-$250 Core i5/i7 Motherboard Features
|Asus P7P55D Deluxe
|EVGA P55 FTW
|Gigabyte P55A-UD6
|PCB Revision
|1.06G
|1.0
|1.0
|Chipset
|Intel P55 Express
|Intel P55 Express
|Intel P55 Express
|Voltage Regulator
|19 Phases
|14 Phases
|24 Phases
|BIOS
|0711 (09/24/2009)
|080016 (10/23/2009)
|F4 (10/26/2009)
|133.3 MHz BCLK
|133.7 MHz (+0.28%)
|131.9 MHz (-1.09%)
|132.9 MHz (-0.32%)
|Clock Generator
|ICS 9LPRS140CKLF
|ICS 9LPRS139AKLF
|ICS 9LPRS914EKLF
|Internal Interfaces
|PCIe 2.0 x16
|3 (x16/x1/x4, x8/x8/x4)
|3 (x16/x4/x1, x8/x4/x8)
|3 (x16/x1/x4, x8/x8/x4)
|PCIe x1/x4
|2/0
|1/0
|2/0
|Legacy PCI
|2
|2
|2
|USB 2.0
|3 (6-ports)
|3 (6-ports)
|2 (4-ports)
|IEEE-1394
|1
|1
|1
|Serial Port
|1
|None
|1
|Parallel Port
|None
|None
|None
|Floppy
|No
|No
|Yes
|Ultra-ATA 133
|1 (2-drives)
|None
|1 (2-drives)
|SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|9
|6
|6
|SATA 6.0 Gb/s
|None
|None
|2
|4-Pin Fan
|2
|1
|2
|3-Pin Fan
|2
|6
|4
|FP-Audio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CD-Audio
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|S/PDIF I/O
|Output Only
|Both
|Both
|Power Button
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Reset Button
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|CLR_CMOS Button
|Jumper Only
|Yes
|Yes
|Diagnostics Panel
|Pass/Fail LEDs
|Numeric
|Numeric
|I/O Panel
|P/S 2
|2
|1
|1
|USB 2.0
|8
|7 (1 Shared w/eSATA)
|8 (2 Shared w/eSATA
|USB 3.0
|None
|None
|2
|IEEE-1394
|1
|1
|2
|Network
|Dual (with teaming)
|Dual
|Dual (with teaming)
|eSATA
|0
|2
|2
|CLR_CMOS Button
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Digital Audio Out
|Optical+Coaxial
|Optical+Coaxial
|Optical+Coaxial
|Digital Audio In
|None
|None
|None
|Analog Audio
|6
|6
|6
|Mass Storage Controllers
|Chipset SATA
|6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|Chipset RAID Modes
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|Add-In SATA
|JMB363 PCIe, 1 x SATA 3.0 Gb/s, 1 x SATA to JMB322, JMB322 to 2 x SATA
|88SE6121 PCIe, 2 x eSATA 3.0 Gb/s
|88SE9128 PCIe, 2 x SATA 6.0 Gb/s, JMB362 PCIe, 2 x eSATA 3.0 Gb/s
|Add-In Ultra ATA
|JMB363 PCIe
|None
|ITE IT8213 PCIe
|IEEE-1394
|VT6308P PCI 2 x 400 mb/s
|TSB43AB22A 2 x 400 mb/s
|TSB43AB23 PCI 3 x 400 Mb/s
|Gigabit Ethernet Controllers
|Primary LAN
|RTL8112L PCIe
|88E6057 PCIe
|RTL8111D PCIe
|Secondary LAN
|RTL810SC PCI
|88E6057 PCIe
|RTL8111D PCIe
|Audio Codec
|HD Audio Codec
|VIA VT2020
|ALC889
|ALC889
|Sub-$250 Core i5/i7 Motherboard Features
|Intel DP55KG
|MSI P55-GD80
|PCB Revision
|E47218-402
|1.1
|Northbridge
|Intel P55 Express
|Intel P55 Express
|Voltage Regulator
|Six Phase Digital
|Ten Phases
|BIOS
|3822 (09/28/2009)
|1.5 (09/25/2009)
|133.3 MHz BCLK
|133.3 MHz (+0.0%)
|133.7 MHz (+0.28%)
|Clock Generator
|SLG505YC264CT
|MSI LRS4116AL
|Internal Interfaces
|PCIe x16
|3 (x16/x1/x4, x8/x8/x4)
|3 (x16/x1/x4, x8/x8/x4)
|PCIe x1/x4
|2/0*
|2/0
|Legacy PCI
|2
|2
|USB 2.0
|2 (4-ports) +1 port
|3 (6-ports)
|IEEE-1394
|1
|1
|Serial Port
|None
|None
|Parallel Port
|None
|None
|Floppy
|No
|No
|Ultra-ATA 133
|None
|1 (2-drives)
|SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|8
|8
|SATA 6.0 Gb/s
|None
|None
|4-Pin Fan
|4
|1
|3-Pin Fan
|None
|4
|FP-Audio
|Yes
|Yes
|CD-Audio
|No
|Yes
|S/PDIF I/O
|Output Only
|Output Only
|Power Button
|Yes
|Yes
|Reset Button
|No
|Yes
|CLR_CMOS Button
|Jumper Only
|Yes
|Diagnostics Panel
|Numeric
|Numeric
|I/O Panel
|P/S 2
|None
|2
|USB 2.0
|8
|8 (1 Shared w/eSATA)
|USB 3.0
|None
|None
|IEEE-1394
|1
|1
|Network
|Single
|Dual
|eSATA
|2
|1
|CLR_CMOS Button
|*Back to BIOS
|No
|Digital Audio Out
|Optical
|Optical+Coaxial
|Digital Audio In
|Optical
|None
|Analog Audio
|6
|6
|Mass Storage Controllers
|Chipset SATA
|6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|6x SATA 3.0 Gb/s
|Chipset RAID Modes
|0, 1, 5, 10
|0, 1, 5, 10
|Add-In SATA
|88SE6145 PCIe, 2 x SATA 3.0 Gb/s, 2 x eSATA 3.0 Gb/s
|JMB363 PCIe, 1 x eSATA 3.0 Gb/s, 1 x SATA to JMB322, JMB322 to 2 x SATA
|Add-In Ultra ATA
|None
|JMB363 PCIe
|IEEE-1394
|TSB43AB22A 2x 400 mb/s
|VT6315N PCIe 2x 400 Mb/s
|Gigabit Ethernet Controllers
|Primary LAN
|Intel WG82578DC PHY
|RTL8111DL PCIe
|Secondary LAN
|Bluetooth PAN
|RTL8111DL PCIe
|Audio Codec
|HD Audio Codec
|ALC889
|ALC889
Also for just $50 more one could get a reasonable X58 board and the core i7 920 would be a great buy. The only motherboard here that would be a "smart" buy with "long term" in mind would be the Gigabyte UD6 since it at least sports USB3.0 AND Sata 6.0. One would not need to purchase any expansion card for this feature as it will be used in the years to come. Also knowing that X58 will be used for 6core chips way ahead is comforting as these boards then will still be around and mainstream by the time those processors will even be relevant for avid/regular PC users.
I just have a few questions you may be able to answer, do you guys also choose motherboards from other countries? I have seen Foxconn and Emaxx in some reviews but I also know that they may not be the best quality boards but it would be great to compare those boards as well. Its also good that you placed a reference Intel P55 so people would know the standard in which to compare with. Also how come we still dont have a P55 or X58 XFX board? Has XFX stopped making mb's and only started to focus on GPU's?
In the article first page:" Can any LGA 1156 system truly be considered high-end? After all, there’s no practical way to supply two graphics cards with a full 16 lanes of bandwidth. However, only the most expensive graphics cards need more than eight PCIe 2.0 lanes, and not every high-end buyer wants a gaming system."
The reason for this is the GPU - CPU bridge on core i5 systems, which in previously intel boards was part of the southbridge chipset, is now integrated onto the CPU. Therefore it isn't the boards that limit GPU lanes to a maximum of x16 lanes total, but it is the p55 core i5 & i7 CPUs that do this.
Check this link for more on the CPU-motherboard layout:
http://www.tweaktown.com/articles/2920/intel_s_p55_express_lynnfield_chipset_overview/index2.html
Also see this artice on VR-Zone which explains the pitfalls of Gigabytes USB3/SATA3 implementation: http://vr-zone.com/articles/gigabyte-p55a-boards-usb3-sata3-issues-analysis/8158.html
Good point, perhaps the features comparison chart could be expanded a little.
who would buy a Phenom II rig to get 16 16? not comparing AMD but you would see better performance from a high model i5 with 8 8 lol good one
You can't enable USB 3.0 and SATA 6.0 Gb/s at the same time.
I'd rather have the ASUS or MSI (GD85) solution who use an additional PLX chip. The question was about being future proof and the Gigabyte solution is not as future proof as it seems.
Unfortunately Intel seems to be steering away from the X58 platform. There are more and more P55 motherboards coming out which have high end features. The top end Lynnfield CPUs have no problem outrunning the lower end Bloomfield CPUs. So saying a 1156 is midrange... that's giving it less credit than it deserves.
Btw, there are P55 mainboards from ASUS, MSI and EVGA with an NF200 chipset which do offer fullspeed dual CrossFire/SLI at 16/16. And those definitely don't have midrange prices. :o