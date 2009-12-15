P55 On Boost: Five LGA 1156 Boards Between $200 And $250

Power, Heat, And Efficiency

The top two overclocking motherboards are also the least efficient, even at stock speed with the full set of CPU power controls enabled in BIOS.

The most power-efficient motherboard, Intel’s DP55KG, still has the second-highest VRM temperatures. This isn’t too surprising, since its competitors use elaborate heat pipe assemblies to distribute thermal load.

Dividing average performance by average power consumption puts Intel in the lead over MSI, with top-overclockers Asus and EVGA falling to the bottom, even at stock speeds.