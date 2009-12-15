P55 On Boost: Five LGA 1156 Boards Between $200 And $250

Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-870 (2.93 GHz, 8.0MB Cache) CPU Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 RAM Kingston KHX2133C9D3T1K2/4GX (4.0GB) DDR3-2133 at DDR3-1600 CAS 8-8-8-24 Graphics XFX GeForce GTX 285 XXX Edition 670 MHz GPU, GDDR3-2500 Hard Drive Western Digital Velociraptor WD3000HLFS, 300GB, 10,000 RPM, SATA 3 Gb/s, 16MB cache Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Corsair CMPSU-850HX 850W Modular ATX12V v2.2, EPS12V, 80-Plus Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia Forceware 190.62 WHQL Chipset Intel INF 9.1.1.1014

Intel’s Core i7-870 processor allows us to reach clock speeds well beyond 4 GHz at a relatively-safe 1.45V setting.

Thermalright’s mid-capacity MUX-120 continues to provide enough cooling to keep up with our fully overclocked processor at full CPU load.

While the highest-speed memory isn’t needed at our basic benchmark speed, Kingston’s DDR3-2133 allows stability testing at each motherboard’s maximum DRAM data rate.

With its 80 PLUS Silver certification allowing for the lowest-possible global power measurements, the mighty modular Corsair CMPSU-850HX provides our test rig with superb stability under every conceivable load.