Get This RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for $650 off — Real Deals

Another day of massive tech & PC hardware deals!

Today's real deals kick off the long weekend in style with a massive $650 off the Gigabyte Aorus 17G with RTX 3080 graphics.

Other top deals include huge savings on the Intel Core i9-11900K CPU, a half-price Logitech gaming mouse and more.

Gigabyte Aorus 17G: was $2,549.99, now $1,899.99 at Newegg with rebate

Gigabyte Aorus 17G: was $2,549.99, now $1,899.99 at Newegg with rebate
This powerful configuration of the Gigabyte Aorus 17G packs some beastly components into its svelte chassis — an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

Razer Huntsman TKL: was $129.99, now $79.99 at Amazon

Razer Huntsman TKL: was $129.99, now $79.99 at Amazon
The Razer Huntsman mechanical keyboard is a unique keyboard that uses light to actuate its switches. When you press a key down on the Huntsman, it obscures an optical beam, which lets the keyboard know to enter your input. The end result is a clicky, steady typing experience. 

Acer Nitro XV270 27-inch gaming monitor: was $249.99, now $199.99 at Newegg

Acer Nitro XV270 27-inch gaming monitor: was $249.99, now $199.99 at Newegg
A competitive gaming monitor with thin bezels and a curved screen. The Acer Nitro XV270 sports a FHD resolution, a buttery smooth 165Hz refresh rate and a AMD FreeSync for immersive, tear-free gaming.

Logitech G502 Hero:  was $79, now $35 at Best Buy

Logitech G502 Hero: was $79, now $35 at Best Buy
The Logitech G502 Hero is a wired gaming mouse with 11 programmable buttons, adjustable RGB (of course), and a Hero 25K sensor with up to 25,600 DPI.

Intel Core i9-11900K: was $609, now $519 at Newegg

Intel Core i9-11900K: was $609, now $519 at Newegg
This top-of-the-line consumer CPU from Intel packs 8 cores, 16 threads and a max clock speed of a blistering 5.3 GHz. Alongside this, you've got PCIe Gen 4 support, a 125W TDP and Intel's Turbo Boost Max technology.

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
