Black Friday CPU Deal: Ryzen 5 2600X for $170 (Updated)

UPDATE: This deal has expired.

AMD's Ryzen 5 2600X is now retailing for a mere $169.99 at Amazon, marking its lowest price yet. But you'll have to act fast: The deal expires at midnight CT. Prime members also receive free shipping.

This six-core 12-thread processor comes bearing all the goodness of the Zen+ microarchitecture, which means higher multi-core turbo boosts and clock frequencies in tandem with lower memory and cache latencies. That makes this one agile processor in typical desktop applications, like web browsing and gaming.

Whip in the inherent advantages of having twelve threads and you have a powerful chip that can cut through productivity applications, like video rendering and picture editing, with alacrity.

This processor drops into value-oriented 400-series AM4 motherboards, while also retaining compatibility with the 300-series models. It also comes with an unlocked multiplier, meaning overclocking is fair game.

The bundled Wraith Spire cooler adds to the value. You can check out our full testing of the processor here.

