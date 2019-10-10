Get Up To $22 Off With This AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Deal

Ryzen 5 3600 (Image credit: Newegg)

Editor's Note: These deals have all expired. Check out our current list of best black friday deals.

If you're shopping for a processor, Newegg's eBay store is selling AMD's Ryzen 5 3600 processor for $177.64. In order to get this price, you need to apply the PDEALS4U code at checkout. Stock is limited, so don't deliberate on this deal too long.

The Ryzen 5 3600 is a member of AMD's third-generation Ryzen family. It's based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture and innovative 7nm process node. The processor rocks six cores, 12 threads, and up to 35MB of total cache. The six-core chip runs with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.2 GHz boost clock. It's rated with a 65W TDP (thermal design power) and comes with AMD's Wraith Stealth CPU cooler.

Equipped with an unlocked multiplier, Ryzen 5 3600 opens the door for manual overclocking if you want to squeeze out some free performance. The chip supports high-speed, dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory kits and puts 24 high-speed PCIe 4.0 lanes at your disposal in the event that you want to pair the 7nm chip with a PCIe 4.0 graphics card or SSD.

The Ryzen 5 3600 is eligible for the "Equipped to Win" gaming bundle. However, Newegg doesn't mention the bundle in its eBay listing. You might have to drop the retailer a message to see whether the bundle is included.

Should You Buy This CPU?

Be sure to check out our in-depth AMD Ryzen 5 3600 review before opening your wallet for this deal.

You can also review our CPU buying guide for help with your decision. To see where this processor ranks among others currently available, including from rival Intel, check out our CPU hierarchy page. And for other CPUs we love, see the best cheap CPUs, our favorite gaming CPUs, and favorite CPUs for productivity performance.