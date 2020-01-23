Still Clinging on To That Old CPU? AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700X is on Sale For Just £158 (52% Off)

(Image credit: AMD)

Still holding on to that aging Intel Core i5? Stuck on an FX processor but just haven’t been tempted by a new build? Well maybe we’ve found the deal to pull you out of that processing performance lull. AMD’s Ryzen 7 2700X is available now for an impressive £158 (52% off its launch price).

Now we know what you’re thinking, that’s a last gen chip. Well you’re not wrong, but that doesn’t make it any less impressive. For £158 you get access to 8 cores, 16 threads, a beefy clock speed, improved memory latency (over first generation Ryzen), and impressive gaming tweaks to make this the ideal chip for those looking to upgrade their gaming resolution. If you’re a 1440p or 4K gamer, this thing is a gem of a part. Better still, it’s entirely compatible with the X570 platform as well, only downside being no access to PCIe 4.0.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X: Was £330, now £158 (52% off)

With 8 cores, 16 threads, a 4.3 GHz Turbo and an included RGB Wraith Spire cooler as standard this Ryzen 7 deal is perfect for those looking to update their PC without breaking the bank. View Deal

Specifications

Base / Turbo Clock 3.7 GHz / 4.3 GHz Cores / Threads 8 / 16 Lithography 12nm Cache 20MB Memory Support DDR4 @ 2933 MT/s Memory Channels Dual Channel Max PCIe Lanes 16+4 Integratede Graphics N/A Graphics Clock N/A TDP 105W

Perfect For Gaming?

Not quite, although Ryzen has come a long way in the last few generations, this second gen was still trying to patch up some of the latency issues the Original AMD Ryzen 1800X had. That’s not to say it’s not good, at most you’re looking at 0-8% fewer frames than its Intel counterpart at 1080p, but it’s just something to be aware of. Once you reach over those heady FullHD resolutions however, both 1440p and 4K gaming level out, and that’s where the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X really shines as a processor. In fact it was so good it held the top spot in our best CPUs list for an impressively long time because of it.

Although it may be two years old at this point where the Ryzen 7 2700X really shines is in those computational tasks. Want to render at 4K? Doddle, 3D-modelling a new skeleton for your indie game? Sorted, want to start your own Twitch stream from one PC? No sweat.

When it first launched AMD’s Ryzen series of processors was groundbreaking for just how much value it packed into each and every core. When it came to bang for the buck, it was hard to beat. Now, with the price drop down to £158, it’s, well, just incredible value for money. Go back just four years now, and £158 would barely get you an Intel Core i5 with four cores.