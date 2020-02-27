AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Is on Sale for $300

(Image credit: Wal-Mart)

AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X CPU is selling for $300 on Amazon, which is $30 off its typical selling price. Even though we've seen this CPU sell for as low as $290 on Black Friday, this price is still one of the best tech deals on a chip right now.

The Ryzen 7 3700X comes with eight fully-enabled 7nm cores and 16 threads powered by the Zen 2 microarchitecture. The cores run at a 3.9 GHz base frequency and boost up to 4.4 GHz within the chips' 65W TDP envelope.

In our AMD Ryzen 3700X review, we noted that it returned gaming frame rates that were around 20% higher than its direct predecessor, the Ryzen 7 2700X. It also provided great productivity performance, often matching or exceeding Intel Core i7-9700K and on rendering and encoding tasks, it usually came out ahead.