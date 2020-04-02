Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo Revealed With Second Screen, 10th Gen Core

Asus is updating its entire ROG gaming lineup. (Image credit: Asus)

After wowing last year with the ZenBook Pro Duo , Asus is bringing a second screen to gaming with the Asus Zephyrus Duo announced today. It’s also refreshing its entire ROG gaming lineup with new 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and Nvidia RTX Super graphics.

The Zephyrus Duo will start at $2,999.99 in June. It has two screens: a 15-inch main display (either 1080p resolution at 300 Hz or 4K at 60 Hz). The secondary screen is a 32:9, 14.1-inch, 3840 x 1100 matte touchscreen. It lives below the main display for launching additional programs, programmable macros or features for games that support it. Just like on the ZenBook Pro Duo, Asus calls the second screen the ScreenPad Plus.



But this ScreenPad lifts to a 13-degree angle, which allows for more airflow into the system through a pair of fans below it. It’s unclear how many games will uniquely support it, but Asus says Techland is working on functionality for Dying Light 2. It will also have special support for Overwolf, used by game developers, for eSports overlays. Asus’ own Armoury Crate software will also have optimization to show a resource monitor.

Specs



Zephyrus Duo Zephyrus S17 Scar 15 Scar 17 Strix G15 Strix G17 CPU Up to Intel Core i9-10980HK Up to Intel Core i7-10875H Up to Intel Core i9-10980HK Up to Intel Core i7-10875H Up to Intel Core i7-10750H Up to Intel Core i7-10750H GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q Display 15-inch, Up to 4K 17-inch, Up to 300 Hz FHD 15-inch, Up to 300 Hz FHD 17-inch, Up to 300 Hz FHD 15-inch, Up to 240Hz 17-inch, Up to 144 Hz FHD RAM Up to 32GB Up to 32GB Up to 32GB Up to 16GB Up to 32GB Up to 32GB Storage Up to 2TB PCIe RAID Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 2TB PCIe RAID Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Up to 1TB PCIe SSD Starting Price $2,999.99 $1,999.99 $2,199.99 $2,199.99 $1,299.99 $1,249.99 Top-end Price $3,699.99 $2,999.99 $2,799.99 $3,299.99 $1,699.99 $1,699.99 Release Date June 2020 May 2020 May 2020 May 2020 June 2020 June 2020

Additionally, the Zephyrus Duo has rear I/O, including HDMI , Gigabit LAN and USB 3.2 Type-A.



The Duo will go up to an Intel Core i9-10980HK and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q . Additionally, it will let you switch between Nvidia’s G-Sync or Optimus, depending on if you’re looking to focus on gaming performance or save battery, respectively.

The rest of the gaming lineup is getting revamped too. Each of the laptops, Duo included, are getting liquid metal thermal compound from Thermal Grizzly, which Asus said will reduce temperatures by 5 -10 degrees Celsius and increased performance. The laptops will also use DDR4 RAM at 3,200 MHz. Several systems are losing hard drives in order to maximize the number of PCIe NVMe SSDs , with some now being able to fit three.

(Image credit: Asus)

The slim Zephyrus line has more new entrants: the Zephyrus M15, S15 and S17. The M15, with an 8- core /16- thread Intel Core i7 and up to a 4K panel, depending on the market, and up to an RTX 2070. The S15 and S17 will both top out at the RTX 2080 Super Max-Q and have 300 Hz display options (again, depending on the market). The Zephyrus is also getting a makeover with reflective dots on the lid.



As for the high-performance Scar line, it will go up to the RTX 2080 Super (this will require a slightly thicker version of the Scar 17) and Intel Core i9-10980HK. These systems boast more RGB lighting and will feature the ROG Keystone II NFC device first detailed at CES 2020 in January. It offers customized functions and decrypts a “Shadow Drive” on Windows 10 Pro systems.

(Image credit: Asus)