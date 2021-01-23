Best CPU Deals for 2021

Arguably the most important component in any computer (along with the graphics card if you're a gamer), your CPU has the most impact on performance. If you’re planning a new PC Build, perhaps one of the best PC builds, anytime soon, the upcoming year should yield some good processor discounts, all of which we will be tracking below.

So far, we've seen solid deals on current-gen chips from Intel, as well as AMD’s 2nd and 3rd Gen Ryzen chips. The brand-new Ryzen 5000 remained nearly impossible to find in stock at all. And here at the tail end of the deals week before the holidays, many of AMD's previous-gen 3000 and even many 2000-series Ryzen CPUs have sold out. The Pricier Rzyen 3000 XT parts are still available, some at discounts. But if this stock issue remains for AMD for any length of time, the new year will be even more complicated for PC builders, who may have to effectively go with Intel or wait.

Below, we’re rounding up the best CPU deals, from sales on low-end chips to high-end, multi-core productivity beasts like those you’ll find on our best CPUs page or high atop or CPU benchmark hierarchy .

Best Overall CPU Deals

AMD Ryzen 5 1600: was $241, now $148 at Walmart

The AMD Ryzen 5 1600 is just $148 at Walmart, one of the cheapest offers we could find for it online. It's a 6-core processor with a base operating speed of 3.2 GHz.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X: was $928, now $609 at B&H

This CPU is beefy with 16 cores and a total of 32 threads. It has a base operating speed of 3.5 GHz and can reach 4.4 GHz when boosted.

Intel Core i7-10700F: was $349, now $309 at Newegg

This Comet Lake processor is available for $309 through Newegg, users also get a copy of Crysis Remastered (worth $30) and an Intel software bundle valued at $150. This processor has 8 cores and 16 threads. Its base operating speed is 2.9GHz but it can reach up to 4.8 GHz when boosted.

Intel Core i5-9600KF: was $279, now $199 at Amazon

This processor has 6 cores and a total of 6 threads. It has a base operating speed of 3.7 GHz and can reach 4.6GHz when boosted. The i5-9600KF is ideal for mid-grade processing needs.

Intel Core i7-9700K: was $409, now $306 at Amazon

The Intel Core i7-9700K has 8 cores and 8 threads. Its base operating speed is 3.6GHz but it can get up to 4.9GHz.

Intel Core i7-9700: was $391, now $279 at Amazon

The Intel Core i7-9700 has 8 cores and a total of 8 threads. Its base operating speed is 3GHz but it can reach 4.7GHz when boosted.

AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs

AMD's brand new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, which range from the Ryzen 5 5600X on the low end to the Ryzen 9 5950X on the high end are slowly rolling out to stores. As we write this, most if not all are out of stock, but check the dynamic widgets below for up-to-date information on each.