Big Third-Gen Ryzen 3000 CPU Sale: Savings Up To $60

AMD Ryzen 3000-Series Processor (Image credit: AMD)

AMD's latest Ryzen 3000-series (codenamed Matisse) desktops processors have been on the market for less than a year. However, we're already seeing some awesome deals for the new chips on Amazon.

AMD bundles a few goodies with its latest processors. All Ryzen 3000-series parts are eligible for three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC. The chipmaker is also bundling free copies of The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3. The Ryzen 9 3900X and Ryzen 7 3800X qualify for both games while the Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 3600X are only entitled to one game of your choosing.

Ryzen 9 3900X: was $499, now $469.99 @ Amazon The Ryzen 9 3900X is a beast of a processor with its 12 cores, 24 threads and 70MB of total cache. The chip has a 105W TDP and runs with base and boost clocks up to 3.8 GHz and 4.6 GHz, respectively.View Deal

Ryzen 7 3800X: was $399, now $339.99 @ Amazon The Ryzen 7 3800X checks in with eight cores, 16 threads and 36MB of total cache. The 105W chip operates with a 3.9 GHz base clock and 4.5 GHz boost clock.View Deal

Ryzen 7 3700X: was $329, $324.99 @ Amazon The Ryzen 7 3700X is a 65W processor that sports eight cores, 16 threads and 36MB of total cache. It clocks in with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.4 GHz boost clock.View Deal

Ryzen 5 3600X: was $249, now $209.99 @ Amazon The Ryzen 5 3600X is equipped with six cores, 12 threads and 35MB of cache. The 95W processor has base and boost clocks up to 3.8 GHz and 4.4 GHz, respectively.View Deal

Ryzen 5 3600: was $199, now $179.99 @ Amazon The Ryzen 5 3600 comes equipped with six cores, 12 threads and 35MB total cache. This model has a 65W TDP and runs with a 3.6 GHz base and 4.2 boost clock.View Deal

The Ryzen 3000-series is based on AMD's Zen 2 microarchitecture, bringing innovative features, such as native support for the PCIe 4.0 interface and dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory modules. The Zen 2-based parts, which are manufactured with TSMC's 7nm FinFET process, span up to 16 cores.

The Ryzen 3000-series continue to inhabit the AM4 socket, and therefore, will work on existing AMD 300-and 400-series motherboards as long as you have the proper firmware for them. Nevertheless, if you want to enjoy all the goodness of the PCIe 4.0 interface, you're better off investing in a new X570 motherboard. If you need help picking the best motherboard for your needs, don't forget to read our Best Motherboards 2020: For Gaming, by Socket and Chipset.