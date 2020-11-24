Intel 665p 1TB SSD Hits New Low

SSDs prices tend to fluctuate more than most computer parts, and while that sometimes means price hikes on older products, we’ve recently noticed a trend of price drops on some of the best SSDs as we see more and more early Black Friday deals. We’ve been adding these products to our SSD deals hub as we come across them, but today we’re highlighting Newegg’s $83 sale on the Intel 665p M.2 2280 1TB SSD, which marks a new low according to CamelCamelCamel .

The Intel 665p uses 96-layer 3D QLC NAND flash and interfaces via PCIe 3.0, which puts it toward the top of Intel’s current non-Optane SSD options when it comes to performance. It might not be as fast as the company’s planned 144-layer SSDs , but at $83, its 2,000/1,925 MBps sequential read/write speeds are on par with or even exceed similarly priced M.2 competition like the WD Blue SN550 .

Intel 665p M.2 2280 1TB SSD: was $109, now $83 at Neweg This Intel SSD uses Intel’s 96-layer 3D QLC NAND flash memory to up performance and endurance, which makes it one of the company’s best non-optane storage solutions. View Deal

When we reviewed the 665p , we were impressed by its power efficiency and software suite. Our tests showed that the 665p exhibited power efficiency of 217 MB per watt on a 50GB copy, and the SSD comes with easy-to-use data migration and driver maintenance software based on Acronis True Image. It also supports AES 256-bit encryption to securely store your files.

This all comes with what we found to be lower than average endurance at 300TB worth of usage, but the included 5-year warranty helps ease that burden. It’s also a little ugly, in our opinion, so it might be best for people with opaque cases — or a Black Friday laptop in need of a storage upgrade.



But this is still strong performance for its price point, with plenty of tools to make it convenient and a long-lasting warranty should anything go wrong. This SSD comes in both 1TB and 2TB capacities, but the 1TB version is the only one on sale right now.