CPU Deal: Ryzen 7 2700X Hits Lowest-Ever Price of $265

The Ryzen 7 2700X is now selling for its lowest price yet. The powerful chip is now $264.99 at Amazon, which is a markdown of $64. Update: Amazon is now out of stock, but you can backorder the Ryzen 7 2700X and wait a couple of weeks. Make sure not to buy it from a third-party seller.

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with Wraith Prism Cooler for $264.99 (reg. $329.99, limited supply)

AMD's mainstream flagship Ryzen 7 2700X comes with eight cores and 16 threads. It runs at a base frequency of 3.7 GHz and stretches up to 4.3 GHz when called upon. As with all of the latest Ryzen processors, it benefits from the Zen+ architecture, which includes the 12nm process, faster multi-core turbos, and lower cache and memory latencies.

Those features combine to provide a solid blend of price and performance. The hefty 16 threads can handle heavy productivity tasks, like rendering or video editing, with ease. Meanwhile, the higher boost frequencies, not to mention the automated overclocking Precision Boost Overdrive feature, deliver strong performance in lightly-threaded applications, like web browsing and gaming.

Speaking of overclocking, the chip comes with unlocked multipliers, so overclocking is fair game. Supply is limited, so you'll need to act fast.

