AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Deal: $290, an All-Time Low

If you're building a new PC, AMD's Ryzen 3700X is probably the best CPU value around this black Friday tech deals season and the top Ryzen Black Friday deal.

Rakuten is selling the Ryzen 7 3700X, which is the top value on our list of best CPUs, for just $290 when you use code BF20. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Ryzen 7 3700X, which has a combination of 8 cores and 16 threads to go with its 4.4 GHz boost clock speed. The 65-watt processor comes with a Wraith Prism RGB cooler that adds a touch of style to your build.

Earlier, we reported that the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, has hit an all-time low price of $329, which is an all-time low for it. The 3800X is more powerful, with a base clock of 3.9 MHz, a boost clock of 4.5 MHz and a TDP of 105 watts. However, it has the same number of threads and cores as the 3700X.

In our review of the AMD Ryzen 3700X, we noted that it returned gaming frame rates that were around 20 percent higher than its direct predecessor, the Ryzen 7 2700X. It also provides great productivity performance, often matching or exceeding Intel's Core i7-9700K. And on rendering and encoding tasks, it usually comes out ahead.

