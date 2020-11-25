Samsung 24-inch IPS Monitor Just $90 at Best Buy

A secondary or even tertiary monitor can be a game changer in a home office, and because these displays aren’t your primary screen, they don’t even need to be that specced out. That makes the Black Friday deals season a great time to look for an ew display, because even if the specs vary from listing to listing, it’s not hard to find more-than-acceptable screens for below $100.

Take this $90 (down from $150) Samsung T350 sale at Best Buy, which will net you a 24 inch IPS monitor with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It's one of the best Black Friday monitor deals you can get.

Samsung T350 Series Monitor: was $150, now $90 at Best Buy

This monitor is a simple FHD @ 75 Hz display with thin bezels and an IPS screen, which makes it an attractive budget pick at less than $100.

This monitor also has a 2- inch sibling that’s on sale right now for $130 (down from $180) if you want to veer a little larger, but either way, it’s got everything you’ll need from a budget display. There’s no curved screens or high refresh rates to be found here- you’ll have to look at the best monitors for those- but even just having IPS makes this a pretty enticing Black Friday monitor deal.

This monitor’s biggest flaw might be a lack of connectivity options, since it interfaces via HDMI and VGA and only has one port for each. It does have thin bezels, though, and maxes out at 75HZ as opposed to 60Hz.

