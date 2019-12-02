ATX Case Deal: Thermaltake Commander C32 Just $77

There's nothing like building in a well-thought out case, and this one, the Thermaltake Commander C32 is on sale on Cyber Monday.

It has plenty of room for storage, RGB lighting and three preinstalled fans. Over at Amazon, it's at an all-time low price of $76.99, down from $109.99.

Thermaltake Commander C32 ATX Case: was $109.99, now $76.99 @ Amazon

The case comes with two 200mm fans preinstalled in the front and a smaller on ein the back for exhaust. If you prefer a radiator, there's room for 360mm radiator in the front and a 240mm rad up top.

It has a GPU riser support bracket for vertical mounting, and there's a built in RGB controller for case lighting. In addition, there's a PSU cover to keep all of your extra cables hidden.