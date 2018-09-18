AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Gaming Monitor Review: Color or Contrast - Pick One

The AOC Agon AG352UCG6 doesn’t significantly improve upon its predecessor’s gaming experience, but it offers a 120Hz refresh rate and G-Sync-enhanced performance. Achieving accurate color requires contrast compromises. But a clear bright picture, excellent build quality and good value may appeal to gamers looking for a high-performance, ultra-wide, curved display.

Features & Specifications

Curved ultra-wide monitors have carved out a firm niche with gamers, and there are now several different formats. At the low end are 2,560 x 1,080 screens up to 35 inches, while our favorite format has become 35-inch VA (vertical alignment) panels with 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, thanks to their pixel density and balance between clarity and performance.

Today, we’re exploring the new version of AOC’s older Agon AG352UCG, the Agon AG352UCG6. Last year, we ran the AG352UCG through our benchmarks before deciding it represented a good value among curved 21:9 screens. The new AG352UCG6 maintains the same specs but ups the frame rate to 120Hz, courtesy of an overclock feature. You still get G-Sync and a 35-inch VA panel running at 3,440 X 1,440 resolution. Plus, it sells for around $850 at the time of writing, less than many similar displays.

Specifications

Brand & Model AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Panel Type & Backlight VA / W-LED (white light-emitting diode), edge array Screen Size & Aspect Ratio 35 inches / 21:9Curve Radius - 1800mm Max Resolution & Refresh 3440x1440 @ 100Hz120Hz w/overclockG-Sync 24-120HzDensity - 106ppi Native Color Depth & Gamut 8-bit / sRGB Response Time (GTG) 4ms Brightness 300 nits Contrast 2500:1 Speakers 2 x 2w Video Inputs 1 x DisplayPort 1.21 x HDMI 1.4 Audio 3.5mm - 1 in, 1 out USG v3.0 - 1 x up, 2 x down Power Consumption 53w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel DimensionsWxHxD w/base 33.3 x 19-23.4 x 10.5 inches847 x 483-594 x 266mm Panel Thickness 4.3 inches / 110mm Bezel Width Top/sides - .6 inches / 15mmBottom - 1.1 inches / 27mm Weight 26lbs / 11.8kg Warranty Three years

The most obvious change from the AG352UCG6’s predecessor is an increase in refresh rate to 120Hz. But a new panel part from AU Optronics is also at play. The AG352UCGs’ curve is a little tighter at 1,800R versus the previous model’s 2,000R.

The VA panel promises solid contrast, and AOC is touting vivid color that meets 100% of the sRGB spec. There is no HDR or DCI-P3 color here, but this new Agon should provide a solid gaming experience for those interested in the curved ultra-wide format.

Unpacking & Accessories

Unpacking the AG352UCG6’s three parts revealed some serious heft. The base and upright are made from cast aluminum, finished in smooth satin. Our sample was silver, but the monitor’s also available in black. You’ll need to break out the Phillips-head screwdriver to attach the panel to the upright.

Bundled cables include USB with the appropriate Micro-b connector that matches the monitor’s input panel, HDMI and DisplayPort. You also get an analog audio cable with the power supply housed in an external brick.

Product 360

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The screen is framed by a 27mm bezel on bottom and 15mm bezel on the other three sides. Its anti-glare layer is the same 3H hardness plastic found in most computer monitors today.

A single joystick controller manages power and all menu functions. Its design is unchanged from the AG352UCG, which means it’s still difficult to use. Pressing it only toggles power and does not select menu items. We lost count of the number of times we accidentally turned the monitor off when trying to bring up the on-screen display (OSD) or change an option. We wish AOC had used the handy strip-style menu found in all its other displays.

The thin strip across the bottom of the monitor and four chevrons around back all feature lighting effects. They can be set to glow red, green, or blue at three brightness levels, or you can turn them off. Although the back of the panel is made out of plastic, it has the same satin silver finish as the base and upright. The whole package is extremely solid, weighing an impressive 26 pounds.

The stand is among the nicest we’ve seen.. It features a 4.4-inch height adjustment, along with 30-degree swivel in each direction, 28-degree back tilt and 5.5-degree forward. There is no portrait mode. Movements are firm and true with no play or wobble. The base is deep enough to ensure stability on any desk. If you want to use an aftermarket arm or bracket, the monitor comes with 100mm VESA mount lugs and the appropriate bolts.

The side profile is chunky. It features a metal headphone hook on the right side attached by a somewhat-flimsy hinge. Once extended, the hinge should support all but the heaviest cans. But don’t fold it too roughly.

The input panel is split into two parts. Facing down are one each of HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2, which supports G-Sync and a 120Hz refresh rate. Another panel carries 3.5mm audio in and out jacks, along with one USB upstream and two downstream ports. The upstream connector uses a Micro-b plug, which is supported by an included cable.

