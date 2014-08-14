Five Z97 Express Motherboards, $160 To $220, Reviewed

Z97X-UD5H Firmware

Gigabyte still prefers to spread its firmware-based overclocking settings over far more pages than we believe are necessary (or even convenient), with an M.I.T. menu that opens to nothing more than a list of submenus and a simple status report.

Though the Z97X-UD5H needed more than our chosen 1.28 V to reach 4.6 GHz, it reached 4.54 GHz at that target voltage by choosing a 45x multiplier and 101 MHz BCLK.

Changing “Memory Timing Mode” to “manual” allows tweakers to set the primary, secondary, and tertiary timings of both channels simultaneously. “Advanced Manual” mode supposedly allows users to set per-channel timings, but we fail to see the point of doing this on a dual-channel motherboard. Fortunately, current values are shown next to manual settings so you won’t forget the baseline.

Voltage controls that could easily have fit in a single page are instead broken up across four sub-submenus found within the “Advanced Voltage Settings” submenu. We reached 1.28 V CPU core at the 1.25 V setting, and 1.65 V at the 1.63 V DIMM setting.