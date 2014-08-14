Five Z97 Express Motherboards, $160 To $220, Reviewed

How We Tested Enthusiast-Oriented Z97 Motherboards

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-4790K (Haswell): 4.0-4.4 GHz, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, LGA 1150 CPU Cooler Thermalright MUX-120 w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste RAM Patriot Viper 3 PV316G240C1K (16 GB) at DDR3-1600 C9 DefaultsCorsair CMY32GX3M4A2800C12R (32 GB) at XMP-2800 C12 Timings Graphics PowerColor PCS+ AXR9 290X 4GBD5-PPDHE: 1050 MHz GPU, 4 GB GDDR5-5400 Hard Drive Samsung 840 Pro MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Corsair AX860i: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Platinum Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 14.4 Chipset Intel INF 10.0.13

A motherboard manufacturer provided our new Core i7-4790K test CPU in hopes that it would really push the overclocking envelope of its motherboard. Unfortunately, that processor's die required more voltage to achieve similar frequencies compared to its -4770K predecessor, killing any chance of us increasing clock rate at safe and sane voltage levels.

Corsair’s Vengeance DDR3-2800 lets us test the DRAM overclocking capabilities of each motherboard with all four slots filled. It unfortunately defaults to DDR3-1333, and default mode lets us disable Turbo Boost cheats that many firms employ when XMP is enabled.

Patriot supplied a different set of 8 GB modules for a former review that defaults to a more performance-friendly DDR3-1600 CAS 9. The 32 GB kit magically transforms into Patriot’s 16 GB dual-channel part number PV316G240C1K by simply removing two of its modules.

PowerColor’s overclocked PCS+ AXR9 290X provides all the performance we need to extract maximum performance from the rest of the platform.

Benchmark Settings 3D Games Battlefield 4 Version 1.0.0.1, DirectX 11, 100-sec. Fraps "Tashgar" Test Set 1: Medium Quality Preset, No AA, 4X AF, SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 4X MSAA, 16X AF, HBAO Grid 2 Version 1.0.85.8679, Direct X 11, Built-in Benchmark Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 8x MSAA Arma 3 Version 1.08.113494, 30-Sec. Fraps "Infantry Showcase" Test Set 1: Standard Preset, No AA, Standard AF Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, 8x FSAA, Ultra AF Far Cry 3 V. 1.04, DirectX 11, 50-sec. Fraps "Amanaki Outpost" Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA, Standard ATC, SSAO Test Set 2: Ultra Quality, 4x MSAA, Enhanced ATC, HDAO Adobe Creative Suite Adobe After Effects CC Version 12.0.0.404: Create Video which includes 3 Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneously Adobe Photoshop CC Version 14.0 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates Adobe Premeire Pro CC Version 7.0.0 (342), 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality Audio/Video Encoding iTunes Version 11.0.4.4 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.99: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile) TotalCode Studio 2.5 Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV Productivity ABBYY FineReader Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages Adobe Acrobat 11 Version 11.0.0.379: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption Autodesk 3ds Max 2013 Version 15.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080 Blender Version: 2.68A, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1 Visual Studio 2010 Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted File Compression WinZip Version 18.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r" WinRAR Version 5.0: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3" 7-Zip Version 9.30 alpha (64-bit): THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5" Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings 3DMark 11 Version: 1.0.5.0, Benchmark Only 3DMark Professional Version: 1.2.250.0 (64-bit), Fire Strike Benchmark PCMark 8 Version: 1.0.0 x64, Full Test SiSoftware Sandra Version 2014.02.20.10, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Multimedia / Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth Benchmarks