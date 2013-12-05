Eurocom Panther 5D Notebook Review: Faster Than Your Desktop

Results: 3DMark

With the latest version of 3DMark now available, 3DMark 11 and Vantage are showing their age more than ever. However, they still offer unique insights into system performance, allowing us to make comparisons to older hardware you might still own.

The pair of GeForce GTX 680Ms in SLI is much faster than Nvidia’s current flagship mobile graphics processor. Improvements to the GeForce GTX 780M are evident, though. Performance is up roughly 25% compared to the single 680M in Alienware's machine.

Looking at Physics performance, the desktop processor in Eurocom's Panther 5D is 20% faster than both mobile CPUs. Intel's newer -4930MX comes out ahead of the -3940XM, but the difference is only around 7%.

As expected, Eurocom's Panther 5D registers the highest CPU score. But the difference between two GeForce GTX 680Ms in SLI and one 780 is only about 16%, and that's smaller than we expected.

3DMark Vantage lowers the number of advanced rendering features, allowing the GeForce GTX 780M to pull further ahead in the GPU test compared to one 680M. An issue with the MSI Dragon Edition 2’s CPU score bottlenecks that system's overall outcome.