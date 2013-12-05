Trending

Eurocom Panther 5D Notebook Review: Faster Than Your Desktop

By

There's a good chance that Eurocom's Panther 5D notebook is faster than your desktop. The sample we're reviewing sports a six-core Core i7-3970X, two GeForce GTX 680M modules in SLI, 32 GB of DDR3-1600, and three 256 GB SSDs. Talk about a beast!

Display Performance, Continued

Color Gamut

The Samsung panel covers 95% of the sRGB color gamut in the middle of the screen. In the above image, the measured performance of the Panther’s panel is shown as a green triangle, and the reference sRGB color gamut is the red triangle. AdobeRGB is purple. The display completely covers red and blue, slightly missing sRGB in deep greens. This is a very good color gamut that is only limited by the WLED backlightling.

Color Accuracy

The average Delta E reading is a very good 1.22. Almost all of the grey patches are less than 1.5, so black and white photos should look very neutral on the screen.

Most colors stay pretty close to a Delta E of one. The only major departure from the reference color is the teal blue patch. This spike is typical of WLED-backlit TN-based screens, and we see a similar result on most panels of this design. Calibrated to remove the slightly blue white balance, the screen should serve as an excellent tool for color photo and video editing.

Monitor Rating

This is the rating generated by the Spyder4Elite monitor profiling software.

Calibration

The images above are photos of the Panther 5D's screen after (top) and before (bottom) calibration with the Spyder4Elite system. Depending on the monitor you're using to read this review, you should see some pretty significant differences between the top and bottom. Un-calibrated, the screen has a blue tint common to WLED panels, reflecting its native white point of 6900 K at full brightness.

And here's the correction applied to the Panther's Samsung panel. The bottom blue line shows the target 2.2 curve that the software was calibrating to. The middle blue line shows the blue channel being pulled down in intensity to pare back the panel’s white point to a more neutral 6500 K. The red and green channels are left mostly unchanged, with a slight bump in midtones.

After calibration, the screen curves are very close to the target. After all of the display performance discussion, a calibration yields excellent results.

Prior to calibration, the panel’s brightness measured 370 cd/m2. Removing the slight blue tint takes that measurement down to 365.4. There is also some slight tweaking to the gamma curve.

Eurocom's Panther 5D offers excellent brightness, contrast, and calibrated color accuracy. Thanks to a 120 Hz refresh, fast action looks smooth as well (in fact, this is necessary for 3D Vision support). We measured 95% of the sRGB color gamut, which is very good. Color and luminance uniformity in the top corners of the panel affected overall performance somewhat, but the screen still looks good. Although it doesn't match the performance of the best IPS panels, Samsung's display is a good example of TN-based technology.

65 Comments Comment from the forums
  • vmem 05 December 2013 05:13
    I want the satisfaction of just dropping this monster on someone's desk, and say

    "personal server: DEPLOY!"
    Reply
  • coffeecoffee 05 December 2013 06:14
    Great for individuals that moves around often (i.e LAN parties, get togethers, etc) IF the hardware can be kept cool AND if the fan doesn't sound like a space rocket taking off. However, one will need a deep pocket to afford something like this.

    @vmem "Personal Server: Please insert Credit Card to continue! $_$"
    Reply
  • Razerium 05 December 2013 06:17
    Sure it's better than my desktop, but it's also three times more expensive!
    Reply
  • f-14 05 December 2013 06:20
    now this is how you're meant to play crisis 1-2-3 right by any one with an iMac.

    the main people i can see needing this bad boy is division commanders on a battlefield as well as NSA hackers and CIA spies and Drone operators
    Reply
  • airplanegeek 05 December 2013 06:28
    you guys didn't review the sound volume :(
    but what i really wanted to see was the effects of ocing the gtx 680Ms :P
    Reply
  • 16bit 05 December 2013 07:14
    Great article. Puts my 17.3 inch laptop to shame.

    Finally I can have high end desktop performance on the go.
    Reply
  • palladin9479 05 December 2013 08:51
    I once had a Desktop Replacement laptop, huge monster that required a large AC adapter, was loud and heavy. These things are NOT portable, they are heavy to lug around and completely impractical for mobility. They are for people who, for whatever reason, do not want a desktop +monitor at their house. These are just desktops that are easier to transport around.
    Reply
  • belardo 05 December 2013 09:07
    This seems more for bragging rights. Sure some people will NEED this... For a portable gaming system with 3 power-bricks, etc... why not get customized AIO? Or simply brink a small (SFF) case with keyboard and 20" display which would weight less? If you're gaming anyway - you'll need a mouse. The keyboard looks crappy, the numeric keypad is up against the main keys.

    Lets see, a SFF setup parts:
    PC: 5 = SFF-PC, keyboard, mouse, monitor, 2 power cords.
    5D: 7 = 5D Panther, Mouse, 2 power cords, 3 power bricks/converter.

    In return, you get a much better keyboard... then when broken, its a $10~150 replacement...
    Reply
  • Avus 05 December 2013 09:40
    It may be fast, but it sure look ugly. If i compare this notebook to a car, it will be a Mitsuoka Orochi.
    Reply
  • zodiacfml 05 December 2013 12:32
    awesome photography. i enjoyed looking at the parts.
    Reply