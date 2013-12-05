Eurocom Panther 5D Notebook Review: Faster Than Your Desktop

The Keyboard, Trackpad, And Stereoscopic Glasses

The Panther 5D’s keyboard and trackpad layout is typical of most laptops. The keyboard includes a full number pad. The touchpad is close to centered with the keyboard, and sits slightly to the left on the palm rest.

The palm rest itself is clad in the same brushed metal as the exterior cover, giving it a sturdy feel.

Keys on the keyboard feature a rubberized texture, and convey excellent tactile feedback when they're pressed. It's easy to type quickly and accurately. This is probably inevitable, given the notebook's size and substance, but the Panther 5D's keyboard is one of the best I've used.

The Panther 5D's three-button touchpad has an integrated UPEK TouchStrip fingerprint reader. Its touchpad is inset into the metal palmrest with a blue back-lit strip, and it has a textured surface that effectively supports multi-gesture and scrolling functions.

There's a very large power button to the right of the keyboard.

Here's a close-up of the brushed metal palmrest.

Above the keyboard, you'll find touch sensors for adjusting (even muting) the volume, controlling wireless networking, and activating the webcam. Each touch sensor also shows the status of that function.

An IR emitter just below the screen is used to sync the Panther 5D's 120 Hz display with Nvidia's 3D Vision glasses.

The glasses have their own built-in IR receiver. I never lost sync with the Panther 5D unless I was trying to.

This is how everything looks together.