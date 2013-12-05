Eurocom Panther 5D Notebook Review: Faster Than Your Desktop

Size Comparison: Panther 5D Vs. R17x Vs. M6700 Covet

We have access to several other 17” notebooks for comparison. One of our favorites is the original Alienware R17x, which has gone through several iterations and is consequently widely-used. It is a prime example of a large notebook built exclusively for high-end gaming. We do not use the Alienware for design or style comparisons; it simply a large gaming machine that people will have likely seen in real life. We are using the R17x to help people get an idea of how large the system being reviewed is.

The Alienware has a slightly smaller footprint than Eurocom's Panther 5D.

The Panther 5D is thicker than the Alienware, too. I never thought I would be able to call the original R17x relatively thin.

Our second comparison system is Dell's M6700 Covet mobile workstation. Like the Panther 5D, the M6700 is a mobile workstation with a 17” chassis. The Dell has a single graphics module and a mobile quad-core processor.

Eurocom's Panther 5D has a slightly larger footprint than the more conventional Dell mobile workstation.

The keyboards and touchpads are similar sizes.

Again, Eurocom's Panther is a good bit thicker than the M6700.