Trending

Eurocom Panther 5D Notebook Review: Faster Than Your Desktop

By

There's a good chance that Eurocom's Panther 5D notebook is faster than your desktop. The sample we're reviewing sports a six-core Core i7-3970X, two GeForce GTX 680M modules in SLI, 32 GB of DDR3-1600, and three 256 GB SSDs. Talk about a beast!

Size Comparison: ...To Guitars?

The whole idea behind Eurocom's Panther 5D is uncompromising performance. As a guitarist, I understand this idea in terms of uncompromised tone. There are many guitars that are less heavy and bulky than a Gibson Les Paul, but for me, the sound of the guitar is worth the extra effort required to play it for a couple of hours during a show. To many, the performance is all that matters.

I have two reasons for including size comparisons between the Panther 5D and guitars. First, it may be easier to see one of the these guitars in person than it would be to run across a Eurocom Panther or one of the comparison notebooks. Second, we see parallels between not sacrificing performance for something a little easier to carry around. As a bonus, comparing guitars to a notebook computer is a weird enough idea to have fun with.

We are not trying to endorse or recommend any of these guitars. They are simply the tools that the author owns and uses to make music.

Compared to a Fender Nashville American B-Bender Tele, the Panther 5D is a little thicker. The metal B-Bender system adds extra weight to the Tele, but with that weight comes new options for playing music.

With Eurocom's notebook placed next to a late 60s Gibson Les Paul Custom, the thickness is close to the same. The weight of the guitar is close to the Panther 5D.

The thickness of a mid 90s Gibson Les Paul Standard body looks very close to the Panther 5D. Once you add the hardware though, the guitar is thicker.

Moving up to a Mid 80s Gibson ES-175, the Panther 5D is finally dwarfed by a larger guitar. The ES-175 is subject to several trade-offs like a large body and susceptibility to feedback at high volumes. Then again, the ES-175 can produce some amazing tones that are worth the effort.

65 Comments Comment from the forums
  • vmem 05 December 2013 05:13
    I want the satisfaction of just dropping this monster on someone's desk, and say

    "personal server: DEPLOY!"
    Reply
  • coffeecoffee 05 December 2013 06:14
    Great for individuals that moves around often (i.e LAN parties, get togethers, etc) IF the hardware can be kept cool AND if the fan doesn't sound like a space rocket taking off. However, one will need a deep pocket to afford something like this.

    @vmem "Personal Server: Please insert Credit Card to continue! $_$"
    Reply
  • Razerium 05 December 2013 06:17
    Sure it's better than my desktop, but it's also three times more expensive!
    Reply
  • f-14 05 December 2013 06:20
    now this is how you're meant to play crisis 1-2-3 right by any one with an iMac.

    the main people i can see needing this bad boy is division commanders on a battlefield as well as NSA hackers and CIA spies and Drone operators
    Reply
  • airplanegeek 05 December 2013 06:28
    you guys didn't review the sound volume :(
    but what i really wanted to see was the effects of ocing the gtx 680Ms :P
    Reply
  • 16bit 05 December 2013 07:14
    Great article. Puts my 17.3 inch laptop to shame.

    Finally I can have high end desktop performance on the go.
    Reply
  • palladin9479 05 December 2013 08:51
    I once had a Desktop Replacement laptop, huge monster that required a large AC adapter, was loud and heavy. These things are NOT portable, they are heavy to lug around and completely impractical for mobility. They are for people who, for whatever reason, do not want a desktop +monitor at their house. These are just desktops that are easier to transport around.
    Reply
  • belardo 05 December 2013 09:07
    This seems more for bragging rights. Sure some people will NEED this... For a portable gaming system with 3 power-bricks, etc... why not get customized AIO? Or simply brink a small (SFF) case with keyboard and 20" display which would weight less? If you're gaming anyway - you'll need a mouse. The keyboard looks crappy, the numeric keypad is up against the main keys.

    Lets see, a SFF setup parts:
    PC: 5 = SFF-PC, keyboard, mouse, monitor, 2 power cords.
    5D: 7 = 5D Panther, Mouse, 2 power cords, 3 power bricks/converter.

    In return, you get a much better keyboard... then when broken, its a $10~150 replacement...
    Reply
  • Avus 05 December 2013 09:40
    It may be fast, but it sure look ugly. If i compare this notebook to a car, it will be a Mitsuoka Orochi.
    Reply
  • zodiacfml 05 December 2013 12:32
    awesome photography. i enjoyed looking at the parts.
    Reply