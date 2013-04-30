Trending

MSI GX60 Review: Radeon HD 7970M In A $1,200 Notebook!

MSI's GX60-series notebook is in our lab today. Armed with Radeon HD 7970M graphics, a 15.6" display, and triple-screen output, this is truly a desktop replacement. But can its AMD A10-4600M APU keep pace with gaming platforms armed with Intel CPUs?

System Behavior And Throttle Testing

AC Power Versus Battery Performance  

Pulling the power cord on the GX60 results in a 50% performance drop from the GPU, while the CPU remains almost unchanged. Although that may seem like a huge hit (and it is), keep in mind that the GX60’s Radeon HD 7970M is still faster on battery power than Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660M on AC power in full turbo mode. Games should still be playable, for the most part, even when you're on the road. 

System Throttling

Running Prime95 and MSI Kombustor at the same time places a very high load on any system, with both the CPU and GPU drawing maximum power while also generating maximum heat. In the GX60's case, this means 35 W for the APU and 100 W for the GPU. If the system is not able to pull 135 W (plus the power needed for other hardware), or is not able to get rid of over 135 W of heat, it will throttle the performance of the CPU, GPU, or both in order to stay within its thermal and electrical specifications. 

In the screenshot above, the CPU is running at full load on all four cores at varying speeds, while the GPU operates at 850 MHz. The fan was set at the full-speed setting. Astoundingly, the power pack draws 170 W from the wall.

Pulling the AC power causes a substantial dip in GPU speed, though plugging the GX60 back in quickly restores full clock rates.

The APU's behavior is a little more puzzling. In the graph above, we fully loaded all of the A10-4600M’s four cores for 60 seconds. Between 20 and 30 seconds, the individual cores start dropping from their Turbo Core maximum of 2.7 GHz and begin alternating between 2.0 and 2.7 GHz, with occasional dips even lower. The APU was only running around 60 degrees Celsius. If 60 degrees is the ceiling AMD defines for this chip, then it's no wonder that MSI's cooling solution is so overbuilt. It needs to be kept as cool as possible in order to maintain its peak frequencies. 

As the graph shows, as soon as the load is relaxed, the A10 immediately returns to 2.7 GHz. During this whole process, the GPU is still under full load running MSI Kombustor, leaving the APU at 50% utilization. The A10 behaves the same when the GPU isn't being used, though. 

MSI's system does well enough in our throttling test. Losing AC power does not trigger any problems in gaming, aside from the observed slow-down. The GPU and APU can each draw full power without straining the cooling system or power adapter. AMD's A10 does drop out of its peak Turbo Core state fairly often, mostly when it gets too hot. 

67 Comments
  • patrick47018 30 April 2013 04:09
    Looks promising
  • yobobjm 30 April 2013 04:11
    I own an MSI (with some weird number classification that I can't remember) but it has proved to be a dedicated and powerful gaming laptop. It also has had really no problems other than the glossy finish getting scratched (which doesn't even exist on this laptop) so I would recommend MSI products :D
  • flowingbass 30 April 2013 04:24
    I also own an MSI, a GX660r with a 5870M and a Core i5 480m. The 5870M desktop equivalent is a HD5770. The GPU is quite struggling to play on high in current games, mid-high or sometimes medium (all low on crysis 3 except resolution and textures) is required to maintain playable frame rates.

    I might just upgrade to this and just swap GPU between the two. i5 480m > A10-4600M
  • JOSHSKORN 30 April 2013 04:50
    But does it fit a CableCard?
  • ASHISH65 30 April 2013 05:07
    Looks good and helpfull review for laptop gamers!
  • acktionhank 30 April 2013 05:24
    Hey Tom's run a few gaming tests again with PScheck forcing the CPU to run at a 2.5-2.7ghz so that it won't throttle itself so much.

    I'd like to see exactly what speeds we'd need to get an A10-4600 running at to reduce these severe bottlenecks.
  • Chewie 30 April 2013 05:52
    Give this a 4 module APU, and keyboard backlighting, and it would really kick butt!
  • Madn3ss795-1283924 30 April 2013 06:00
    AMD APU ruins the whole thing.
  • Chairman Ray 30 April 2013 07:20
    Great build from Msi!
  • silverblue 30 April 2013 07:27
    Very nice machine. It's a shame that AMD stopped with the A10-4600M and didn't look to produce a higher model as that'd help, however until the HSA initiative really kicks in, the Bulldozer architecture's FPU implementation is always going to be found wanting, and that's without even talking about the sharing issues which Steamroller looks to fix.
