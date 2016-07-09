Updated: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB Pascal Review

How We Tested GeForce GTX 1070

All of the testing we did for our GeForce GTX 1080 review is just as relevant now as it was two weeks ago. Thus, we’re using the same hardware, software and benchmarking methodology, with one notable exception. Rather than testing The Witcher 3 with v-sync off and its in-game limiter set to 60 frames per second, we re-tested all cards with the artificial ceiling lifted. Many gamers stabilize The Witcher’s frame rate using a 60 FPS cap; however, enough readers asked to see how high top-end cards could go at 2560x1440 that we wanted to show those numbers.

In the same vein, we had a lot of requests for Otoy’s OctaneBench. Just so you know, we tried to include results in today’s piece, but were stymied by a lack of support for GeForce GTX 1080 and 1070 in the demo version of OctaneRender. Nvidia acknowledges that it's sometimes necessary to work with developers before an application will recognize unreleased hardware, and in this case, Otoy will likely need to update its software to detect Pascal-based GPUs.

From Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Pascal Review:

“Instead of our Haswell-E-based Core i7-5930K at 3.5GHz, we’re using a Skylake-based Core i7-6700K at 4GHz, giving us two generations worth of IPC improvements and an extra 500MHz base clock rate to alleviate host processing bottlenecks wherever they may surface. Of course, the CPU’s LGA 1151 interface also calls for a different motherboard—we tapped MSI’s Z170A Gaming M7 for all of our game benchmarks, and dropped in G.Skill’s F4-3000C15Q-16GRR memory kit composed of four 4GB modules at DDR4-3000. Crucial’s MX200 SSD remains, as does the Noctua NH-12S cooler and be quiet! Dark Power Pro 10 850W power supply.

Gone is Windows 8.1, though. Prior to benchmarking, we installed a clean version of Windows 10 Professional and a new suite of games representing popular AAA titles, some DirectX 12-specific selections and a mix of genres.

Because the GeForce GTX 1080 is a flagship, its competition is limited to the top end from AMD and Nvidia. We chose a GeForce GTX Titan X, 980 Ti, and 980 to go against it, along with AMD’s Radeon R9 Fury X, Fury, and 390X. All of the cards are reference except for Sapphire’s Nitro Radeon R9 Fury and MSI’s R9 390X Gaming 8G.”

Naturally, to this line-up we tack on Nvidia’s new GeForce GTX 1070.

Drivers And Benchmarks

Again, from our GeForce GTX 1080 review:

“The Maxwell-based cards employ Nvidia’s newest driver at the time of testing, GeForce Game Ready Driver 365.10. For the GeForce GTX 1080, we had to use the company’s press driver, 368.13. All three cards based on AMD GPUs use Radeon Software Crimson Edition 16.5.2 Hotfix, released on May 10.”

Driver version 368.13 does not support the GeForce GTX 1070. Rather, Nvidia pushed out a 368.19 update ahead of today’s story.

“Our benchmark suite also reflects some changes. A few old favorites remain—notably Battlefield 4, Grand Theft Auto V and The Witcher 3. But we’re also adding Hitman, Project CARS, Rise of the Tomb Raider, The Division and Ashes of the Singularity.

The Ashes charts represent DirectX 12 performance using the game’s built-in benchmark/logging tool. Hitman and Tomb Raider are presented using DirectX 11. However, we have results from DirectX 12 using those games as well, which we’ll mention in the analysis (spoiler: in most cases, performance drops with DirectX 12). Everything else is DirectX-based, recorded with Fraps.”



