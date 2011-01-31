AMD's Mobility Radeon HD 6970 In CrossFire On Eurocom's Panther

AMD Attacks On the Mobile Front

Nvidia stands nearly uncontested as the single-GPU performance leader in desktop gaming by virtue of its larger, more complex graphics processors. Currently, AMD's best effort is second-best. It takes a dual-GPU Radeon HD 5970 to outmaneuver the GeForce GTX 580. But excessive power consumption and heat force Nvidia's high-end notebook modules to resemble low-cost desktop derivatives. Corporations have no shame, so rather than elaborate on the fact that SLI-capable enclosures like Clevo's X8100 required the cooling hardware previously used to dissipate heat from two cards to support a single GeForce GTX 480M, the firm went on to release a greatly improved GTX 470M.

AMD, on the other hand, has continuously focused on the higher-volume mid-range market for desktop gaming, attempting to scale upwards by linking multiple GPUs together in parallel. While that strategy has prevented it from taking ownership of the elite quad-GPU desktop market, lower prices and fewer thermal challenges have made AMD's graphics processors a big splash in the portable performance pool. AMD aficionados made hay while the sun shined last spring as manufacturers tried unsuccessfully to stuff two extra-hot competing parts into less-than-adequate chassis.

A new chassis gave Nvidia-based builders a chance to finally test the limits of mobile SLI, forcing AMD to dig deeply into its bag of tricks recently filled by the Radeon HD 6850. Eurocom prepared a custom system with a pair of its new Radeon HD 6970M modules in CrossFire, going so far as to send along a pair of GeForce GTX 470M modules for an apropos SLI comparison.

Eurocom Panther 2 Component List Platform Intel LGA 1366, X58 Express / ICH10R, MXM-III Discrete Graphics CPU Intel Core i7-980X Hexa-Core 3.33-3.60 GHz, 6.4 GT/s QPI, 12 MB L3 Cache, 32 nm, 130 W RAM Micron 12 GB (3 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 SO-DIMM, CL9, 1.5 V, Non-ECC Graphics Dual AMD Mobility Radeon HD 6970, 2 GB GDDR5, CrossFire Display 17.3" Glossy LED Backlit TFT, 1920x1080 Webcam 3.0 Megapixel Audio Integrated HD Audio Security Built-in Fingerprint Reader Storage Hard Drive Seagate Momentus XT ST95005620AS Hybrid, 500 GB + 4 GB Flash Optical Drive H-L Data CT21N 6x Blu-ray Reader / 8x DVD Writer Combo Drive Media Drive 9-in-1 Flash Media Interface Networking Wireless LAN Intel Ultimate-N 6300, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n, 11/54/450 Mb/s Wireless PAN Bluetooth Optional (not installed) Gigabit Network JMicron PCIe 10/100/1000 Mb/s Ethernet IEEE-1394 Optional (not installed) Telephony Not Available Peripheral Interfaces USB 3 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.0 Expansion Card Internal Only (Mini PCIe x1) HDD 1 x eSATA 3Gb/s Audio Headphone, Microphone, Line-In, Digital Out Jacks Video 1 x Dual-Link DVI-I w/VGA Adapter, 1 x HDMI Power & Weight AC Adapter 300 W Power Brick, 100-240 V AC to 15 V DC Battery 14.8 V 5300 mAh (78.44 Wh) Single Weight Notebook 13.4 lbs, AC Adapter 3.6 lbs, Total 17.0 pounds Software Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 Professional 64-bit Edition, OEM Service Warranty One year parts and labor Price $5292

Eurocom also offers a few extras to put this model over-the-top, such as a $78 Bluetooth internal module, a $113 world-wide TV tuner, and a $259 warranty upgrade to three years. Anyone who wants to throw even more money into creating the ultimate desktop replacement can even RAID a pair of SSD drives and swap out the Blu-ray combo drive for a Blu-ray writer.