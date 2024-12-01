Cyber Monday SSD and HDD Deals Live: Best Sales on Internal and External Drives

Refresh

The super fast Sabrent Rocket 5 2TB SSD is at an all-time low price of $288 (Image credit: Amazon) If you're looking for a super fast SSD without breaking bank, you should take a look at this offer fom Amazon on the Sabrent Rocket 5 2TB SSD . This SSD usually goes or around $339 but it's currently marked down to just $288, its lowest price to date. When we say this SSD is fast, we mean it. It easily made its way to our list as the top alternative for the fastest SSD currently on the market, earning a rating of 4.5/5 stars when we reviewed it. Sabrent Rocket 5 2TB SSD: now $288 at Amazon (was $339)

This SSD from Sabrent can reach read/write speeds as high as 14,000/12,000 MBps. It comes with a 5-year warranty that voids should the drive reach 1200TBW. This offer is for the 2TB model but it also comes in 1TB and 4TB capacities. All of the drives in the Rocket 5 line have an M.2 2280 form factor and are built around the Phison E26 controller. The Sabrent Rocket 5 features 232-layer micron TLC memory and is compatible with PCIe 5.0 x4 interfaces. It's supported by a 5-year manufacturer's warranty from Sabrent and also Amazon's 30-day return policy. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Visit the Sabrent Rocket 5 2TB SSD product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.

Bulk storage: 2TB SSD now just 3.9 cents per GB (Image credit: Amazon) If you are adding a secondary drive to your desktop, you can save money by using a 2.5-inch SATA drive. If you're using the drive primarily for data and not for apps / games, the speed doesn't have to be blinding in order to matter. Right now, Amazon has a 2TB SATA drive from Silicon Power, the A55, for just $79.99. That's a rate of 3.9 cents per GB, which is pretty impressive. We wouldn't expect read or write speeds much above 550 MB/s but considering the price, that's fine. Silicon Power A55: was $87, now $79 at Amazon

This 2.5-inch SATA drive provides plenty of bulk storage for the price.

Out of M.2 slots? Convert one of your spare PCIe x4/8/16 slots for just $14 (Image credit: Sabrent / Amazon) If you're someone like me who can't have enough internal storage, there's a good chance you are running out of M.2 SSD slots. And if your board has Wi-Fi and you don't need any specialty hardware, you probably also have a spare PCIe slot (or two or three) that aren't being used. This Sabrent NVMe PCIe adapter card basically converts that spare slot into a PCIe 4.0 M.2 housing, complete with a heatsink. And it's currently on sale for just $13.99 at Amazon. Sabrent NVMe M.2 SSD to PCIe Card: now $14 at Amazon (was $18)

This tiny expansion card lets you plug an NVMe SSD into any PCIe x4, x8, or x 16 PCIe slot. If that slot is PCIe x4, you'll get four fast lanes of bandwidth for your storage drive. It also features an aluminum heatsink to keep the drive cool.k Note that it does not support SATA drives or plugging into x1 expansion slots. One thing to keep in mind when using a device like this, is that motherboards have a limited amount of PCIe lanes. And plugging in extra devices into slots often halves the bandwidth of other cards. While it depends on the chipset and other hardware on the motherboard, plugging a this card into the second x16 slot will often halve the bandwidth to your graphics card.



That sounds bad, and it certainly can be if you have an older PCIe 3.0 motherboard. But so long as your board has a PCIe 5.0 or 4.0 slot for your graphics card, those slots are so fast that even halving the bandwidth shouldn't significantly affect your gaming performance. But adding extra cards can also sometimes turn off M.2 slots. As always, check your motherboard manual before buying, to see how plugging in an extra PCIe device will affect the rest of the ports and slots in your PC.

Juggling M.2 SSDs? You can now pick up an NVMe / SATA dock for $20 (Image credit: Fideco / Amazon) It's hard to believe, but the M.2 SSD format has been around for over a decade. And if you're an enthusiast / data hoarder like me, there's a very good chance you have a few older drives in a drawer somewhere that could contain data you want, or might just be ready to be wiped and used in an SSD enclosure. The easiest way to know for sure is to plug the drive into an M.2 SSD dock, and this model from Fideco is on sale at Amazon for just $20.79. Fideco USB to M.2 NVME SATA SSD Docking Station: now $20 at Amazon (was $31)

This metal disc has a 10 Gbps USB-C port and supports both NVMe and M+B key SATA drives (older B Key drives aren't supported). It also includes a metal heatsink for faster long-term performance. But if you're just plugging in the drive to check its contents or format it, you don't need to install it. This isn't the fastest dock, topping out at 10 Gbps, but that's plenty fast for basic tasks and even drive cloning if you patient. Since the drives just plug vertically into the M.2 slot on top, all drive lengths are supported. All NVMe M.2 drives will work with this dock and some SATA drives will. Just note that B Key SATA drives with a single notch in their connector do not work with this dock.

The capacious 4TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus is selling for an all-time low $249 The drumbeat of good SSD deals continues into Cyber Monday, with the Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB model now retailing for $249, which is ~$100 off its standard MSRP. This bulky slab of 4TB of flash goodness is actually selling at all-time low pricing, but we expect that, like many of the other deals on 4TB SSDs that we've seen, the deal won't last long. This drive is single-sided, so it's just as good for laptops as it is for desktop PCs and the PS5. Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD: now $249 at Newegg (was $344)

The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB uses a PCIe Gen 4.0 interface to deliver speeds up to 7,250 MB/s. The Samsung 990 Evo Plus corrected many of the flaws of its predecessor, and as you can read about in our full review, the drive's only drawback was high pricing — a flaw that is obviously rectified with today's all-time low pricing. The drive delivers 7,250 / 6,300 MB/s of sequential read/write throughput and a blistering 1.4 / 1.05 million random write/read IOPS over the PCIe 4.0 interface. The drive comes with a stout 2,400 TB of write data guarantee over its solid 5-year warranty period, meaning it can more than take the beating of a typical desktop PC. It also supports hardware encryption, too, so you won't lose any performance from keeping your files and data secure.